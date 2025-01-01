EnumToString

Converting an enumeration value of any type to a text form.

string EnumToString(

any_enum value

);

Parameters

value

[in] Any type enumeration value.

Return Value

A string with a text representation of the enumeration. To get the error message call the GetLastError() function.

Note

The function can set the following error values in the _LastError variable:

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR – error of the execution environment

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY – not enough memory to complete the operation

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER – can't allow the name of the enumeration value

Example:

enum interval // enumeration of named constants

{

month=1, // one-month interval

two_months, // two months

quarter, // three months - a quarter

halfyear=6, // half a year

year=12, // a year - 12 months

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- set the time interval equal to one month

interval period=month;

Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));



//--- set the time interval equal to a quarter (three months)

period=quarter;

Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));



//--- set the time interval equal to one year (12 months)

period=year;

Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));



//--- check how the order type is shown

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

Print(EnumToString(type)+"="+IntegerToString(type));



//--- check how incorrect values are shown

type=WRONG_VALUE;

Print(EnumToString(type)+"="+IntegerToString(type));



// Result:

// month=1

// quarter=3

// year=12

// ORDER_TYPE_BUY=0

// ENUM_ORDER_TYPE::-1=-1

}

See also

Enumerations, Input variables