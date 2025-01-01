DocumentationSections
EnumToString

Converting an enumeration value of any type to a text form.

string  EnumToString(
   any_enum  value      // any type enumeration value
   );

Parameters

value

[in]  Any type enumeration value.

Return Value

A string with a text representation of the enumeration. To get the error message call the GetLastError() function.

Note

The function can set the following error values in the _LastError variable:

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR – error of the execution environment
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY – not enough memory to complete the operation
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER – can't allow the name of the enumeration value

 

Example:

enum interval  // enumeration of named constants
  {
   month=1,     // one-month interval
   two_months,  // two months
   quarter,     // three months - a quarter
   halfyear=6,  // half a year
   year=12,     // a year - 12 months
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- set the time interval equal to one month
   interval period=month;
   Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));
 
//--- set the time interval equal to a quarter (three months)
   period=quarter;
   Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));
 
//--- set the time interval equal to one year (12 months)
   period=year;
   Print(EnumToString(period)+"="+IntegerToString(period));
 
//--- check how the order type is shown
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
   Print(EnumToString(type)+"="+IntegerToString(type));
 
//--- check how incorrect values are shown
   type=WRONG_VALUE;
   Print(EnumToString(type)+"="+IntegerToString(type));
 
// Result:
// month=1
// quarter=3
// year=12
// ORDER_TYPE_BUY=0
// ENUM_ORDER_TYPE::-1=-1
  }

See also

