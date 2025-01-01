- CharToString
- CharArrayToString
- CharArrayToStruct
- StructToCharArray
- ColorToARGB
- ColorToString
- DoubleToString
- EnumToString
- IntegerToString
- ShortToString
- ShortArrayToString
- TimeToString
- NormalizeDouble
- StringToCharArray
- StringToColor
- StringToDouble
- StringToInteger
- StringToShortArray
- StringToTime
- StringFormat
EnumToString
Converting an enumeration value of any type to a text form.
string EnumToString(
Parameters
value
[in] Any type enumeration value.
Return Value
A string with a text representation of the enumeration. To get the error message call the GetLastError() function.
Note
The function can set the following error values in the _LastError variable:
- ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR – error of the execution environment
- ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY – not enough memory to complete the operation
- ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER – can't allow the name of the enumeration value
Example:
enum interval // enumeration of named constants
