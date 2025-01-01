copy_rates_from_pos

Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index.

copy_rates_from_pos(

symbol,

timeframe,

start_pos,

count

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.

timeframe

[in] Timeframe the bars are requested for. Set by a value from the TIMEFRAME enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.

start_pos

[in] Initial index of the bar the data are requested from. The numbering of bars goes from present to past. Thus, the zero bar means the current one. Required unnamed parameter.

count

[in] Number of bars to receive. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Returns bars as the numpy array with the named time, open, high, low, close, tick_volume, spread and real_volume columns. Returns None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

See the CopyRates() function for more information.

MetaTrader 5 terminal provides bars only within a history available to a user on charts. The number of bars available to users is set in the "Max. bars in chart" parameter.

Example:

from datetime import datetime

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# import the 'pandas' module for displaying data obtained in the tabular form

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # number of columns to be displayed

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # max table width to display



# establish connection to MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# get 10 GBPUSD D1 bars from the current day

rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos("GBPUSD", mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1, 0, 10)



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()

# display each element of obtained data in a new line

print("Display obtained data 'as is'")

for rate in rates:

print(rate)



# create DataFrame out of the obtained data

rates_frame = pd.DataFrame(rates)

# convert time in seconds into the datetime format

rates_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(rates_frame['time'], unit='s')



# display data

print("

Display dataframe with data")

print(rates_frame)



Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29



Display obtained data 'as is'

(1581552000, 1.29568, 1.30692, 1.29441, 1.30412, 68228, 0, 0)

(1581638400, 1.30385, 1.30631, 1.3001, 1.30471, 56498, 0, 0)

(1581897600, 1.30324, 1.30536, 1.29975, 1.30039, 49400, 0, 0)

(1581984000, 1.30039, 1.30486, 1.29705, 1.29952, 62288, 0, 0)

(1582070400, 1.29952, 1.3023, 1.29075, 1.29187, 57909, 0, 0)

(1582156800, 1.29186, 1.29281, 1.28489, 1.28792, 61033, 0, 0)

(1582243200, 1.28802, 1.29805, 1.28746, 1.29566, 66386, 0, 0)

(1582502400, 1.29426, 1.29547, 1.28865, 1.29283, 66933, 0, 0)

(1582588800, 1.2929, 1.30178, 1.29142, 1.30037, 80121, 0, 0)

(1582675200, 1.30036, 1.30078, 1.29136, 1.29374, 49286, 0, 0)



Display dataframe with data

time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume

0 2020-02-13 1.29568 1.30692 1.29441 1.30412 68228 0 0

1 2020-02-14 1.30385 1.30631 1.30010 1.30471 56498 0 0

2 2020-02-17 1.30324 1.30536 1.29975 1.30039 49400 0 0

3 2020-02-18 1.30039 1.30486 1.29705 1.29952 62288 0 0

4 2020-02-19 1.29952 1.30230 1.29075 1.29187 57909 0 0

5 2020-02-20 1.29186 1.29281 1.28489 1.28792 61033 0 0

6 2020-02-21 1.28802 1.29805 1.28746 1.29566 66386 0 0

7 2020-02-24 1.29426 1.29547 1.28865 1.29283 66933 0 0

8 2020-02-25 1.29290 1.30178 1.29142 1.30037 80121 0 0

9 2020-02-26 1.30036 1.30078 1.29136 1.29374 49286 0 0

See also

CopyRates, copy_rates_from, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range