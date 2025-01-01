MathLog

The function returns a natural logarithm.

double MathLog(

double val

);

Parameters

val

[in] Value logarithm of which is to be found.

Return Value

The natural logarithm of val in case of success. If val is negative, the function returns NaN (undetermined value). If val is equal to 0, the function returns INF (infinity).

Note

Instead of MathLog() you can use log().

Example:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get 9 values from 0 to 8 with step 1

vector X(9,VectorArange);

Print("vector X =

",X);

//--- calculate the logarithm for each value of the X vector

X=MathLog(X);

Print("MathLog(X) =

",X);



//--- transfer the calculated values from the vector to the array

double y_array[];

X.Swap(y_array);



//--- draw a graph of the calculated vector values

CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- wait for pressing the Escape or PgDn keys to delete the graph (take a screenshot) and exit

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- clean up

ExtGraph.Destroy();

/*

result:

vector X =

[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]

MathLog(X) =

[-inf,0,0.6931471805599453,1.09861228866811,1.386294361119891,1.6094379124341,1.791759469228055,1.945910149055313,2.079441541679836]

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fill a vector with 'value' in 'step' increments |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| When pressing ESC, return 'true' |

//| When pressing PgDn, take a graph screenshot and return 'true' |

//| Otherwise, return 'false' |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- if ESC is pressed, return 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- if PgDn is pressed and a graph screenshot is successfully taken, return 'true'

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- return 'false'

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a graph object and draw a curve |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Take a screenshot and save the image to a file |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}

Result:

See also

Real types (double, float), Statistics, Scientific Charts, Client Terminal Properties