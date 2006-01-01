Organizing Data Access

In this section questions connected with obtaining, storing and requesting price data (timeseries) are considered.

Receiving Data from a Trade Server

Before price data become available in the MetaTrader 5 terminal, they must be received and processed. To receive data, connection to the MetaTrader 5 trade server must be established. Data are received in the form of packed blocks of minute bars from the server upon the request of a terminal.

The mechanism of server reference for data doesn't depend on how the request has been initiated - by a user when navigating in a chart or in a program way in the MQL5 language.

Storing Intermediate Data

Data received from a server are automatically unpacked and saved in the HCC intermediate format. Data on each symbol are written into a separate folder: terminal_directory\bases\server_name\history\symbol_name. For example, data on EURUSD received from the MetaQuotes-Demo server will be stored in terminal_directory\bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\history\EURUSD\.

Data are written into files with .hcc extension. Each file stores data of minute bars for one year. For example, the file named 2009.hcc in the EURUSD folder contains minute bars of EURUSD for year 2009. These files are used for preparing price data for all timeframes and are not intended for direct access.

Obtaining Data on a Necessary Timeframe out of Intermediate Data

Intermediate HCC files are used as the data source for building price data for requested timeframes in the HC format. Data of HC format are timeseries that are maximally prepared for a quick access. They are created upon a request of a chart or a MQL5 program. The volume of data should not exceed the value of the "Max bars in charts" parameter. Data are stored for further using in files with hc extension.

To save resources, data on a timeframe are stored and saved in RAM only if necessary. If not called for a long time, they are released from RAM and saved into a file. For each timeframe, data are prepared regardless of whether there are ready data for other timeframes or not. Rules of forming and accessing data are the same for all timeframes. I.e., despite the fact that the unit data stored in HCC is one minute (M1), the availability of HCC data doesn't mean the availability of data on M1 timeframe as HC in the same volume.

Receipt of new data from a server calls automatic update of used price data in HC format of all timeframes. It also leads to the recalculation of all indicators that implicitly use them as input data for calculations.

Parameter "Max bars in chart"

The "Max bars in charts" parameter restricts number of bars in HC format available to charts, indicators and mql5 programs. This is valid for all available timeframes and serves, first of all, to save computer resources.

When setting a large value of this parameter, it should be remembered, that if deep history price data for small timeframes are available, memory used for storing timeseries and indicator buffers can become hundreds of megabytes and reach the RAM restriction for the client terminal program (2Gb for 32-bit applications of MS Windows).

Change of the "Max bars in charts" comes into effect after the client terminal is restarted. Change of this parameter causes neither automatic referring to a server for additional data, nor forming of additional bars of timeseries. Additional price data are requested from the server, and timeseries are updated taking into account the new limitation, in case of either chart scroll to the area with no data, or when data are requested by a mql5 program.

Volume of data requested from the server corresponds to the required number of bars of this timeframe with the "Max bars in charts" parameter taken into account. The restriction set by this parameter is not strict, and in some cases the number of available bars for a timeframe can be a little more than the current parameter value.

Data Availability

Presence of data on HCC format or even in the prepared for using HC format does not always denote the absolute availability of these data to be shown in a chart or to be used in MQL5 programs.

When accessing to price data or indicator values from a mql5 program it should be remembered that their availability in a certain moment of time or starting from a certain moment of time is not guaranteed. It is connected with the fact that with the purpose of saving resources, the full copy of data necessary for a mql5 program isn't stored in MetaTrader 5; only direct access to the terminal database is given.

The price history for all timeframes is built from common data of HCC format, and any update of data from a server leads to the update of data for all timeframes and to the recalculation of indicators. Due to this access to data can be closed, even if these data were available a moment ago.

Synchronization of the Terminal Data and Server Data #

Since a mql5 program can call data from any symbol and timeframe, there is a possibility that data of a necessary timeseries are not formed yet in the terminal or the necessary price data aren't synchronized with the trade server. In this case it's hard to predict the latency time.

Algorithms using "do-nothing" loops are not the best solution. The only exception in this case are scripts, because they do not have any alternative algorithm choice due to not having event handling. For custom indicators such algorithms, as well as any other "do-nothing" loops are strongly not recommended, because they lead to termination of calculation of all indicators and any other handling of price data of the symbol.

For Expert Advisors and indicators, it is better to use the event model of handling. If during handling of OnTick() or OnCalculate() event, data receipt for the required timeseries failed, you should exit the event handler, relying on the access availability during the next call of the handler.

Example of a Script for Adding History

Let's consider the example of a script that executes a request to receive history for the selected symbol from a trade server. The script is intended for running in a chart of a selected symbol; timeframe doesn't matter, because, as it was mentioned above, price data are received from a trade server as packed one minute data, from which any predefined timeseries is constructed then.

Write all actions concerning data receipt as a separate function CheckLoadHistory(symbol, timeframe, start_date):

int CheckLoadHistory(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,datetime start_date)

{

}

The CheckLoadHistory() function is designed as a universal function that can be called from any program (Expert Advisor, script or indicator); and therefore it requires three input parameters: symbol name, period and start date to indicate the beginning of price history you need.

Insert necessary checks into the function code before requesting the missing history. First of all, we should make sure that the symbol name and period value are correct:

if(symbol==NULL || symbol=="") symbol=Symbol();

if(period==PERIOD_CURRENT) period=Period();

Then let's make sure that the symbol is available in the MarketWatch window, i.e., the history for the symbol will be available when sending a request to a trade server. If there is no such a symbol in MarketWatch, add it using the SymbolSelect() function.

if(!SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_SELECT))

{f

if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) return(-1);

SymbolSelect(symbol,true);

}

Now we should receive the start date of the available history for the indicated symbol/period pair. Perhaps, the value of the input parameter startdate, passed to CheckLoadHistory(), is within the available history; then request to a trade server is not needed. In order to obtain the very first date for the symbol-period as of the moment, the SeriesInfoInteger() function with the SERIES_FIRSTDATE modifier is used.

SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date);

if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(1);

The next important check is checking the type of the program, from which the function is called. Note that it is not desirable to send a request to update the timeseries from indicator with the same period. The undesirability of requesting data on the same symbol-period as that of the indicator is conditioned by the fact that update of history data is performed in the same thread where the indicator operates. So the possibility of deadlock occurrence is high. To check this use the MQL5InfoInteger() function with the MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE modifier.

if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && Period()==period && Symbol()==symbol)

return(-4);

If all the checks have been passed successfully, make the last attempt to do without referring to the trade server. First let's find out the start date, for which minute data in HCC format are available. Request this value using the SeriesInfoInteger() function with the SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE modifier and again compare it to the value of the start_date parameter.

if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE,first_date))

{

//--- there is loaded data to build timeseries

if(first_date>0)

{

//--- force timeseries build

CopyTime(symbol,period,first_date+PeriodSeconds(period),1,times);

//--- check date

if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date))

if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(2);

}

}

If after all the checks the execution thread is still in the body of the CheckLoadHistory() function, it means there is a necessity to request the missing price data from a trade server. First, return the value of "Max bars in chart" using the TerminalInfoInteger() function:

int max_bars=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS);

We'll need it to prevent requesting extra data. Then find the very first date in the symbol history on the trade server (regardless of the period) using already known function SeriesInfoInteger() with the SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE modifier.

datetime first_server_date=0;

while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,PERIOD_M1,SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE,first_server_date) && !IsStopped())

Sleep(5);

Since the request is an asynchronous operation, the function is called in the loop with a small delay of 5 milliseconds until the first_server_date variable receives a value, or the loop execution is terminated by a user (IsStopped() will return true in this case). Let's indicate a correct value of the start date, starting from which we request price data from a trade server.

if(first_server_date>start_date) start_date=first_server_date;

if(first_date>0 && first_date<first_server_date)

Print("Warning: first server date ",first_server_date," for ",

symbol," does not match to first series date ",first_date);

If the start date first_server_date of the server is lower than the start date first_date of the symbol in HCC format, the corresponding entry will be output in the journal.

Now we are ready to make a request to a trade server asking for missing price data. Make the request in the form of a loop and start filling out its body:

while(!IsStopped())

{

//1. wait for synchronization between the re-built timeseries and intermediate history as HHC

//2. receive the current number of bars in this timeseries

// if bars is larger than Max_bars_in_chart, we can exit, work is over

//3. obtain the start date first_date in the re-built timeseries and compare it to start_date

// if first_date is lower than start_date, we can exit, work is over

//4. request from a server a new part of history - 100 bars starting from last available bar numbered 'bars'

}

The first three points are implemented by already known means.

while(!IsStopped())

{

//--- 1.wait till timeseries re-build process is over

while(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED) && !IsStopped())

Sleep(5);

//--- 2.request how many bars we have

int bars=Bars(symbol,period);

if(bars>0)

{

//--- bars more than ones that can be drawn in the chart, exit

if(bars>=max_bars) return(-2);

//--- 3. return the current start date in the timeseries

if(SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_FIRSTDATE,first_date))

// start date was earlier than that requested, task completed

if(first_date>0 && first_date<=start_date) return(0);

}

//4. Request from a server a new part of history - 100 bars starting from last available bar numbered 'bars'

}

The last fourth point is left - requesting history. We can't refer to a server directly, but any Copy-function automatically initiates request sending to a server, if the history in HCC format is not enough. Since the time of the very first start date in the first_date variable is the simple and natural criterion to evaluate the request execution degree, then the easiest way is to use the CopyTime() function.

When calling functions that copy any data from timeseries, it should be noted that the start parameter (number of the bar, starting from which price data should be copied) must always be within the available terminal history. If you have only 100 bars, it meaningless to try copying 300 bars starting from the bar with the index 500. Such a request will be understood as an erroneous and won't be handled, i.e. no additional history will be loaded from a trade server.

That's why we'll copy bars in groups of 100 starting from the bar with the bars index. This will provide the smooth loading of missing history from a trade server. Actually a little more than the requested 100 bars will be loaded, while server sends oversized history.

int copied=CopyTime(symbol,period,bars,100,times);

After the copying operation, we should analyze the number of copied elements. If the attempt fails, then value of the copied will be equal to null and the value of the fail_cnt counter will be increased by 1. After 100 failing attempts, the operation of the function will be stopped.

int fail_cnt=0;

...

int copied=CopyTime(symbol,period,bars,100,times);

if(copied>0)

{

//--- check data

if(times[0]<=start_date) return(0); // the copied value is smaller, ready

if(bars+copied>=max_bars) return(-2); // bars are more than can be drawn in the chart, ready

fail_cnt=0;

}

else

{

//--- no more than 100 failing attempts in succession

fail_cnt++;

if(fail_cnt>=100) return(-5);

Sleep(10);

}



So, not only correct handling of the current situation at each moment of execution is implemented in the function, but also the termination code is returned, that can be handled after calling the CheckLoadHistory() function for getting additional information. For example, this way:

int res=CheckLoadHistory(InpLoadedSymbol,InpLoadedPeriod,InpStartDate);

switch(res)

{

case -1 : Print("Unknown symbol ",InpLoadedSymbol); break;

case -2 : Print("More requested bars than can be drawn in the chart"); break;

case -3 : Print("Execution stopped by user"); break;

case -4 : Print("Indicator mustn't load its own data"); break;

case -5 : Print("Loading failed"); break;

case 0 : Print("All data loaded"); break;

case 1 : Print("Already available data in timeseries are enough"); break;

case 2 : Print("Timeseries is built from available terminal data"); break;

default : Print("Execution result undefined");

}

The full code of the function can be found in the example of a script that shows the correct organization of access to any data with the handling of request's results.

