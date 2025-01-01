DocumentationSections
PositionGetDouble

The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected using PositionGetSymbol or PositionSelect. The position property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double  PositionGetDouble(
   ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id      // Property identifier
   );

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function execution. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a receiving variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool  PositionGetDouble(
   ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,     // Property identifier
   double&                        double_var       // Here we accept the property value
   );

Parameters

property_id

[in]  Identifier of a position property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

double_var

[out]  Variable of the double type, accepting the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the double type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- in a loop by all account positions
   int total=PositionsTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- get the ticket of the next position by automatically selecting a position to access its properties
      ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- get the position type and display the header for the list of position real properties
      string type=(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE ? "Buy" : "Sell");
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an open position %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- print all the real properties of the selected position under the header
      PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(15);
     }
   /*
   result:
   Double properties of an open position Buy #2807075208:
   Volume:        1.00
   Price open:    1.10516
   StopLoss:      0.00000
   TakeProfit:    0.00000
   Price current1.10518
   Swap:          0.00
   Profit:        2.00 USD
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display real properties of the selected position in the journal  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- get the account currency, position symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol
   string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
   string symbol  =PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
   int    digits  =(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
   header="Volume:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- get and display the position volume with the specified header width in the journal
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUMEvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the position price value in the journal
   header="Price open:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPENvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- display the StopLoss value in the journal
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- display the TakeProfit value in the journal
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the 'Price current' value in the journal
   header="Price current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the accumulated swap value in the journal
   header="Swap:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
 
//--- display the current profit value to the journal
   header="Profit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s"wheadervaluecurrency);
  }

