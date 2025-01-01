- OrderCalcMargin
- OrderCalcProfit
- OrderCheck
- OrderSend
- OrderSendAsync
- PositionsTotal
- PositionGetSymbol
- PositionSelect
- PositionSelectByTicket
- PositionGetDouble
- PositionGetInteger
- PositionGetString
- PositionGetTicket
- OrdersTotal
- OrderGetTicket
- OrderSelect
- OrderGetDouble
- OrderGetInteger
- OrderGetString
- HistorySelect
- HistorySelectByPosition
- HistoryOrderSelect
- HistoryOrdersTotal
- HistoryOrderGetTicket
- HistoryOrderGetDouble
- HistoryOrderGetInteger
- HistoryOrderGetString
- HistoryDealSelect
- HistoryDealsTotal
- HistoryDealGetTicket
- HistoryDealGetDouble
- HistoryDealGetInteger
- HistoryDealGetString
PositionGetDouble
The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected using PositionGetSymbol or PositionSelect. The position property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.
1. Immediately returns the property value.
double PositionGetDouble(
2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function execution. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a receiving variable passed by reference by the last parameter.
bool PositionGetDouble(
Parameters
property_id
[in] Identifier of a position property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.
double_var
[out] Variable of the double type, accepting the value of the requested property.
Return Value
Value of the double type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.
Note
For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.
If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.
To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.
Example:
