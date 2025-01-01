PositionGetDouble

The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected using PositionGetSymbol or PositionSelect. The position property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double PositionGetDouble(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function execution. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a receiving variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool PositionGetDouble(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property_id,

double& double_var

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a position property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

double_var

[out] Variable of the double type, accepting the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the double type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by all account positions

int total=PositionsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the ticket of the next position by automatically selecting a position to access its properties

ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the position type and display the header for the list of position real properties

string type=(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE ? "Buy" : "Sell");

PrintFormat("Double properties of an open position %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the real properties of the selected position under the header

PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(15);

}

/*

result:

Double properties of an open position Buy #2807075208:

Volume: 1.00

Price open: 1.10516

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10518

Swap: 0.00

Profit: 2.00 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display real properties of the selected position in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PositionPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- get the account currency, position symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol

string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);

string symbol =PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);

int digits =(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

header="Volume:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- get and display the position volume with the specified header width in the journal

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- display the position price value in the journal

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the StopLoss value in the journal

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the TakeProfit value in the journal

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the 'Price current' value in the journal

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the accumulated swap value in the journal

header="Swap:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SWAP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- display the current profit value to the journal

header="Profit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s", w, header, value, currency);

}

See also

PositionGetSymbol(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties