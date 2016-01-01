CalendarValueHistoryByEvent

Get the array of values for all events in a specified time range by an event ID.

int CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(

ulong event_id,

MqlCalendarValue& values[],

datetime datetime_from,

datetime datetime_to=0

);

Parameters

event_id

[in] Event ID.

values[]

[out] MqlCalendarValue type array for receiving event values. See the example of handling calendar events.

datetime_from

[in] Initial date of a time range events are selected from by a specified ID, while datetime_from < datetime_to.

datetime_to=0

[in] End date of a time range events are selected from by a specified ID. If the datetime_to is not set (or is 0), all event values beginning from the specified datetime_from date in the Calendar database are returned (including the values of future events).

Return Value

If successful, return the number of available values in the 'values' array, otherwise -1. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),

5400 – ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA (array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values, only the ones that managed to fit in were received),

errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()

The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).

Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in a field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.

Note

All functions for working with the economic calendar use the trade server time (TimeTradeServer). This means that the time in the MqlCalendarValue structure and the time inputs in the CalendarValueHistoryByEvent/CalendarValueHistory functions are set in a trade server timezone, rather than a user's local time.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- get EU events

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);

//--- display EU events in the Journal

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("EU events: %d",events_count);

//--- reduce the event list, 10 events are sufficient for analysis

ArrayResize(events,10);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

//--- see that the "ECB Interest Rate Decision" event has event_id=999010007

ulong event_id=events[6].id; // the event's ID may change in the Calendar, so be sure to verify

string event_name=events[6].name; // name of a Calendar event

PrintFormat("Get values for event_name=%s event_id=%d",event_name,event_id);

//--- get all values of the "ECB Interest Rate Decision" event

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from

datetime date_from=0; // take all events from the beginning of the available history

datetime date_to=D'01.01.2016'; // take events not older than 2016

if(CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(event_id,values,date_from,date_to))

{

PrintFormat("Received values for %s: %d",

event_name,ArraySize(values));

//--- reduce the value list, 10 events are sufficient for analysis

ArrayResize(values,10);

ArrayPrint(values);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get values for event_id=%d",event_id);

PrintFormat("Error code: %d",GetLastError());

}

}

//---

/*

Result:

EU events: 56

[id] [type] [sector] [frequency] [time_mode] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [source_url] [event_code] [name] [reserv

[0] 999010001 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-non-monetary-policy-meeting" "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"

[1] 999010002 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-meeting-accounts" "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts"

[2] 999010003 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-monetary-policy-press-conference" "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conference"

[3] 999010004 0 5 0 0 999 0 3 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-president-draghi-speech" "ECB President Draghi Speech"

[4] 999010005 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-vice-president-vitor-constancio-speech" "ECB Vice President Constancio Speech"

[5] 999010006 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-deposit-rate-decision" "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"

[6] 999010007 1 5 0 0 999 1 3 0 2 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-interest-rate-decision" "ECB Interest Rate Decision"

[7] 999010008 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-economic-bulletin" "ECB Economic Bulletin"

[8] 999010009 1 5 0 0 999 2 2 3 3 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "targeted-ltro" "ECB Targeted LTRO"

[9] 999010010 0 5 0 0 999 0 2 0 0 "https://www.ecb.europa.eu/home/html/index.en.html" "ecb-executive-board-member-praet-speech" "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Speech"

Get values for event_name=ECB Interest Rate Decision event_id=999010007

Received ECB Interest Rate Decision event values: 102

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 2776 999010007 2007.03.08 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 4250000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[1] 2777 999010007 2007.05.10 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 3750000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[2] 2778 999010007 2007.06.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 3750000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[3] 2779 999010007 2007.07.05 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[4] 2780 999010007 2007.08.02 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[5] 2781 999010007 2007.09.06 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[6] 2782 999010007 2007.10.04 11:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[7] 2783 999010007 2007.11.08 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[8] 2784 999010007 2007.12.06 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

[9] 2785 999010007 2008.01.10 12:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 4000000 4000000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 0

*/

