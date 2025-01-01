DocumentationSections
Returns correction for daylight saving time in seconds, if the switch to summer time has been made. It depends on the time settings of your computer.

int  TimeDaylightSavings();

Return Value

If switch to winter (standard) time has been made, it returns 0.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- get daylight saving time adjustment in seconds
   int sec_dl=TimeDaylightSavings();
   
//--- create the text describing the received value
   string text=(sec_dl==0 ? "Standard \"winter\" time is used" : 
                StringFormat("Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is %d seconds"sec_dl));
   
//--- display a description of the daylight saving time adjustment in seconds in the log
   Print(text);
   /*
   result for "winter" time:
   Standard "winter" time is used
   
   result for "summer" time:
   Daylight saving time has been switched overThe correction is -3600 seconds
   */
  }