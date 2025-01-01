TimeDaylightSavings
Returns correction for daylight saving time in seconds, if the switch to summer time has been made. It depends on the time settings of your computer.
int TimeDaylightSavings();
Return Value
Example:
void OnStart()
{
//--- get daylight saving time adjustment in seconds
int sec_dl=TimeDaylightSavings();
//--- create the text describing the received value
string text=(sec_dl==0 ? "Standard \"winter\" time is used" :
StringFormat("Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is %d seconds", sec_dl));
//--- display a description of the daylight saving time adjustment in seconds in the log
Print(text);
/*
result for "winter" time:
Standard "winter" time is used
result for "summer" time:
Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is -3600 seconds
*/
}