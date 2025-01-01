|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- get the deinitialization reason code into the 'reason' variable
int reason=UninitializeReason();
//--- create a message string with a deinitialization reason and send the message to the journal
string message=StringFormat("%s: Uninitialize reason code: %d (%s)",__FUNCTION__, reason, UninitializeReasonDescription(reason));
Print(message);
//--- successful
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- create a message string with a deinitialization reason code from the 'reason' formal variable and send the message to the journal
string message=StringFormat("%s: Uninitialize reason code: %d (%s)",__FUNCTION__, reason, UninitializeReasonDescription(reason));
Print(message);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a description of the deinitialization reason code |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string UninitializeReasonDescription(const int reason)
{
switch(reason)
{
//--- the EA has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function
case REASON_PROGRAM :
return("Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function");
//--- program removed from a chart
case REASON_REMOVE :
return("Program has been deleted from the chart");
//--- program recompiled
case REASON_RECOMPILE :
return("Program has been recompiled");
//--- symbol or chart period changed
case REASON_CHARTCHANGE :
return("Symbol or chart period has been changed");
//--- chart closed
case REASON_CHARTCLOSE :
return("Chart has been closed");
//--- inputs changed by user
case REASON_PARAMETERS :
return("Input parameters have been changed by a user");
//--- another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings
case REASON_ACCOUNT :
return("Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings");
//--- another chart template applied
case REASON_TEMPLATE :
return("A new template has been applied");
//--- OnInit() handler returned a non-zero value
case REASON_INITFAILED :
return("This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value");
//--- terminal closed
case REASON_CLOSE :
return("Terminal has been closed");
}
//--- deinitialization reason unknown
return("Unknown reason");
}