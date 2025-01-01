//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- get the deinitialization reason code into the 'reason' variable

int reason=UninitializeReason();

//--- create a message string with a deinitialization reason and send the message to the journal

string message=StringFormat("%s: Uninitialize reason code: %d (%s)",__FUNCTION__, reason, UninitializeReasonDescription(reason));

Print(message);

//--- successful

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- create a message string with a deinitialization reason code from the 'reason' formal variable and send the message to the journal

string message=StringFormat("%s: Uninitialize reason code: %d (%s)",__FUNCTION__, reason, UninitializeReasonDescription(reason));

Print(message);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return a description of the deinitialization reason code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string UninitializeReasonDescription(const int reason)

{

switch(reason)

{

//--- the EA has stopped working calling the ExpertRemove() function

case REASON_PROGRAM :

return("Expert Advisor terminated its operation by calling the ExpertRemove() function");

//--- program removed from a chart

case REASON_REMOVE :

return("Program has been deleted from the chart");

//--- program recompiled

case REASON_RECOMPILE :

return("Program has been recompiled");

//--- symbol or chart period changed

case REASON_CHARTCHANGE :

return("Symbol or chart period has been changed");

//--- chart closed

case REASON_CHARTCLOSE :

return("Chart has been closed");

//--- inputs changed by user

case REASON_PARAMETERS :

return("Input parameters have been changed by a user");

//--- another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings

case REASON_ACCOUNT :

return("Another account has been activated or reconnection to the trade server has occurred due to changes in the account settings");

//--- another chart template applied

case REASON_TEMPLATE :

return("A new template has been applied");

//--- OnInit() handler returned a non-zero value

case REASON_INITFAILED :

return("This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value");

//--- terminal closed

case REASON_CLOSE :

return("Terminal has been closed");

}



//--- deinitialization reason unknown

return("Unknown reason");

}