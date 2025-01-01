void OnStart()

{

//--- define the source string in uppercase

string text=" - THIS STRING, WRITTEN IN UPPERCASE, MUST BE WRITTEN IN LOWERCASE";

//--- Display the source string in the log

Print("Source line:

", text);

//--- convert all string characters to lowercase and display the result in the log

if(StringToLower(text))

Print("The original string after using the StringToLower() function:

", text);



/*

Result

Source line:

- THIS STRING, WRITTEN IN UPPERCASE, MUST BE WRITTEN IN LOWERCASE

The original string after using the StringToLower() function:

- this string, written in uppercase, must be written in lowercase

*/

}