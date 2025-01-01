DocumentationSections
StringToLower

Transforms all symbols of a selected string into lowercase.

bool  StringToLower(
   string&  string_var      // string to process
   );

Parameters

string_var

[in][out]  String.

Return Value

In case of success returns true, otherwise - false. To get the error code call GetLastError().

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- define the source string in uppercase
   string text=" - THIS STRING, WRITTEN IN UPPERCASE, MUST BE WRITTEN IN LOWERCASE";
//--- Display the source string in the log
   Print("Source line:\n"text);
//--- convert all string characters to lowercase and display the result in the log
   if(StringToLower(text))
      Print("The original string after using the StringToLower() function:\n"text);
      
   /*
   Result
   Source line:
    - THIS STRINGWRITTEN IN UPPERCASEMUST BE WRITTEN IN LOWERCASE
   The original string after using the StringToLower() function:
    - this stringwritten in uppercasemust be written in lowercase
   */
  }

