- StringAdd
- StringBufferLen
- StringCompare
- StringConcatenate
- StringFill
- StringFind
- StringGetCharacter
- StringInit
- StringLen
- StringSetLength
- StringReplace
- StringReserve
- StringSetCharacter
- StringSplit
- StringSubstr
- StringToLower
- StringToUpper
- StringTrimLeft
- StringTrimRight
StringToLower
Transforms all symbols of a selected string into lowercase.
|
bool StringToLower(
Parameters
string_var
[in][out] String.
Return Value
In case of success returns true, otherwise - false. To get the error code call GetLastError().
Example:
|
void OnStart()
See also