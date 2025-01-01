DXShaderTexturesSet

Sets shader textures.

bool DXShaderTexturesSet(

int shader,

const int& textures[]

);

Parameters

shader

[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().

textures[]

[in] Array of texture handles created using DXTextureCreate().

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The size of the texture array should be equal to the number of Texture2D objects declared in the shader code.