MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXShaderTexturesSet
- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXShaderTexturesSet
Sets shader textures.
bool DXShaderTexturesSet(
Parameters
shader
[in] Handle of a shader created in DXShaderCreate().
textures[]
[in] Array of texture handles created using DXTextureCreate().
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The size of the texture array should be equal to the number of Texture2D objects declared in the shader code.