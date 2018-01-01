OnBookEvent

The function is called in indicators and EAs when the BookEvent event occurs. It is meant for handling Depth of Market changes.

void OnBookEvent(

const string& symbol

);

Parameters

symbol

[in] Name of a symbol the BookEvent has arrived for

Return Value

No return value

Note

To get the BookEvent events for any symbol, simply subscribe to receive them for this symbol using the MarketBookAdd() function. To cancel subscription for receiving the BookEvent for a certain symbol, call the MarketBookRelease() function.

The BookEvent broadcasts within the entire chart. This means that if one application on a chart subscribes to the BookEvent using the MarketBookAdd function, all other indicators and EAs launched on the same chart and having the OnBookEvent() handler receive this event as well. Therefore, it is necessary to analyze a symbol name passed to the OnBookEvent() handler as the symbol parameter.

Separate BookEvent counters sorted by symbols are provided for all applications running on the same chart. This means that each chart may have multiple subscriptions to different symbols, and a counter is provided for each symbol. Subscribing and unsubscribing from BookEvent changes the subscription counter for specified symbols only within one chart. In other words, there may be two adjacent charts to the BookEvent for the same symbol but different subscription counter values.

The initial subscription counter value is zero. At each MarketBookAdd() call, the subscription counter for a specified symbol on the chart is increased by one (chart symbol and symbol in MarketBookAdd() do not have to match). When calling MarketBookRelease(), the counter of subscriptions for a specified symbol within the chart is decreased by one. The BookEvent events for any symbol are broadcast within the chart till the counter is equal to zero. Therefore, it is important that each MQL5 program that contains MarketBookAdd () calls correctly unsubscribes from getting events for each symbol using MarketBookRelease () at the end of its work. To achieve this, the number of MarketBookAdd() and MarketBookRelease() calls should be even for each call during the entire MQL5 program lifetime. Using flags or custom subscription counters within the program allows you to safely work with BookEvent events and prevents disabling subscriptions for getting this event in third-party programs within the same chart.

BookEvent events are never skipped and are always placed into a queue even if handling the previous BookEvent handling is not over yet.

Example

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnBookEvent_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2635"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Example of measuring the market depth refresh rate using OnBookEvent()"

#property description "The code is taken from the article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2635"

//--- input parameters

input ulong ExtCollectTime =30; // test time in seconds

input ulong ExtSkipFirstTicks=10; // number of ticks skipped at start

//--- flag of subscription to BookEvent events

bool book_subscribed=false;

//--- array for accepting requests from the market depth

MqlBookInfo book[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- show the start

Comment(StringFormat("Waiting for the first %I64u ticks to arrive",ExtSkipFirstTicks));

PrintFormat("Waiting for the first %I64u ticks to arrive",ExtSkipFirstTicks);

//--- enable market depth broadcast

if(MarketBookAdd(_Symbol))

{

book_subscribed=true;

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookAdd(%s) function returned true",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol);

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookAdd(%s) function returned false! GetLastError()=%d",__FUNCTION__,_Symbol,GetLastError());

//--- successful initialization

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deinitialize expert |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- display deinitialization reason code

Print(__FUNCTION__,": Deinitialization reason code = ",reason);

//--- cancel subscription for getting market depth events

if(book_subscribed)

{

if(!MarketBookRelease(_Symbol))

PrintFormat("%s: MarketBookRelease(%s) returned false! GetLastError()=%d",_Symbol,GetLastError());

else

book_subscribed=false;

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| BookEvent function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnBookEvent(const string &symbol)

{

static ulong starttime=0; // test start time

static ulong tickcounter=0; // market depth update counter

//--- work with depth market events only if we subscribed to them ourselves

if(!book_subscribed)

return;

//--- count updates only for a certain symbol

if(symbol!=_Symbol)

return;

//--- skip first ticks to clear the queue and to prepare

tickcounter++;

if(tickcounter<ExtSkipFirstTicks)

return;

//--- remember the start time

if(tickcounter==ExtSkipFirstTicks)

starttime=GetMicrosecondCount();

//--- request for the market depth data

MarketBookGet(symbol,book);

//--- when to stop?

ulong endtime=GetMicrosecondCount()-starttime;

ulong ticks =1+tickcounter-ExtSkipFirstTicks;

// how much time has passed in microseconds since the start of the test?

if(endtime>ExtCollectTime*1000*1000)

{

PrintFormat("%I64u ticks for %.1f seconds: %.1f ticks/sec ",ticks,endtime/1000.0/1000.0,ticks*1000.0*1000.0/endtime);

ExpertRemove();

return;

}

//--- display the counters in the comment field

if(endtime>0)

Comment(StringFormat("%I64u ticks for %.1f seconds: %.1f ticks/sec ",ticks,endtime/1000.0/1000.0,ticks*1000.0*1000.0/endtime));

}

See also

MarketBookAdd, MarketBookRelease, MarketBookGet, OnTrade, OnTradeTransaction, OnTick, Event handling functions, Program running, Client terminal events