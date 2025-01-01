//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- string with chars to convert

string text = "Chars: ❤♫☎✈✣☏☀✉☆☁♕♠®✧❆♣ ";

ushort short_array[];

//--- find the position of the ":" character in the input string and extract the substring starting from the next character

int pos=StringFind(text, ":");

string str=(pos<0 ? text : StringSubstr(text, pos+1));

//--- remove spaces, carriage movement and tabulation characters from the left and right of the resulting string

StringTrimLeft(str);

StringTrimRight(str);

//--- copy the resulting string into the ushort array and print the resulting array to the journal

int copied=StringToShortArray(str, short_array);

PrintFormat("String of characters length: %u

"

"Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): %d

"

"Array of chars for the string '%s':",

StringLen(str), copied, str);

ArrayPrint(short_array, 0, " | ");

/*

result:

String of characters length: 16

Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): 17

Array of chars for the string '❤♫☎✈✣☏☀✉☆☁♕♠®✧❆♣':

10084 | 9835 | 9742 | 9992 | 10019 | 9743 | 9728 | 9993 | 9734 | 9729 | 9813 | 9824 | 174 | 10023 | 10054 | 9827 | 0

*/

}