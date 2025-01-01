DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConversion FunctionsStringToShortArray 

StringToShortArray

The function symbol-wise copies a string into a specified place of an array of ushort type. It returns the number of copied elements.

int  StringToShortArray(
   string  text_string,     // source string
   ushort& array[],         // array
   int     start=0,         // starting position in the array
   int     count=-1         // number of symbols
   );

Parameters

text_string

[in]  String to copy

array[]

[out]  Array of ushort type (analog of wchar_t type).

start=0

[in]  Position, from which copying starts. Default - 0.

count=-1

[in]  Number of array elements to copy. Defines length of a resulting string. Default value is -1, which means copying up to the array end, or till terminal 0.Terminal 0 will also be copied to the recipient array, in this case the size of a dynamic array can be increased if necessary to the size of the string. If the size of the dynamic array exceeds the length of the string, the size of the array will not be reduced.

Return Value

Number of copied elements.

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- string with chars to convert
   string text = "Chars: ❤♫☎✈✣☏☀✉☆☁♕♠®✧❆♣   ";
   ushort short_array[];
//--- find the position of the ":" character in the input string and extract the substring starting from the next character
   int    pos=StringFind(text":");
   string str=(pos<0 ? text : StringSubstr(textpos+1));
//--- remove spaces, carriage movement and tabulation characters from the left and right of the resulting string
   StringTrimLeft(str);
   StringTrimRight(str);
//--- copy the resulting string into the ushort array and print the resulting array to the journal
   int copied=StringToShortArray(strshort_array);
   PrintFormat("String of characters length: %u\n"
               "Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): %d\n"
               "Array of chars for the string '%s':",
               StringLen(str), copiedstr);
   ArrayPrint(short_array0" | ");
   /*
   result:
   String of characters length16
   Number of characters copied (with terminal 0): 17
   Array of chars for the string '❤♫☎✈✣☏☀✉☆☁♕♠®✧❆♣':
   10084 |  9835 |  9742 |  9992 | 10019 |  9743 |  9728 |  9993 |  9734 |  9729 |  9813 |  9824 |   174 | 10023 | 10054 |  9827 |     0
   */
  }

See also

ShortArrayToString, StringToCharArray, Use of a Codepage