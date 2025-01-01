- CharToString
- CharArrayToString
- CharArrayToStruct
- StructToCharArray
- ColorToARGB
- ColorToString
- DoubleToString
- EnumToString
- IntegerToString
- ShortToString
- ShortArrayToString
- TimeToString
- NormalizeDouble
- StringToCharArray
- StringToColor
- StringToDouble
- StringToInteger
- StringToShortArray
- StringToTime
- StringFormat
StringToShortArray
The function symbol-wise copies a string into a specified place of an array of ushort type. It returns the number of copied elements.
int StringToShortArray(
Parameters
text_string
[in] String to copy
array[]
[out] Array of ushort type (analog of wchar_t type).
start=0
[in] Position, from which copying starts. Default - 0.
count=-1
[in] Number of array elements to copy. Defines length of a resulting string. Default value is -1, which means copying up to the array end, or till terminal 0.Terminal 0 will also be copied to the recipient array, in this case the size of a dynamic array can be increased if necessary to the size of the string. If the size of the dynamic array exceeds the length of the string, the size of the array will not be reduced.
Return Value
Number of copied elements.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also