ChartXOnDropped

Returns the X coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to.

int ChartXOnDropped();

Return Value

The X coordinate value.

Note

X axis direction from left to right.

Example:

int X=ChartXOnDropped();

int Y=ChartYOnDropped();

Print("(X,Y) = ("+X+","+Y+")");

See also

ChartWindowOnDropped, ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped