IndicatorSetDouble
The function sets the value of the corresponding indicator property. Indicator property must be of the double type. There are two variants of the function.
Call with specifying the property identifier.
|
bool IndicatorSetDouble(
Call with specifying the property identifier and modifier.
|
bool IndicatorSetDouble(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] Identifier of the indicator property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.
prop_modifier
[in] Modifier of the specified property. Only level properties require a modifier. Numbering of levels starts from 0. It means that in order to set property for the second level you need to specify 1 (1 less than when using compiler directive).
prop_value
[in] Value of property.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.
Note
Numbering of properties (modifiers) starts from 1 (one) when using the #property directive, while the function uses numbering from 0 (zero). In case the level number is set incorrectly, indicator display can differ from the intended one.
For example, the first level value for the indicator in a separate subwindow can be set in two ways:
- property indicator_level1 50 - the value of 1 is used for specifying the level number,
- IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, 0, 50) - 0 is used for specifying the first level.
Example: indicator that turns upside down the maximum and minimum values of the indicator window and values of levels on which the horizontal lines are placed.
|
#property indicator_separate_window
