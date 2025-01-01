PositionGetString

The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected using PositionGetSymbol or PositionSelect. The position property should be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string PositionGetString(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function execution. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a receiving variables passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool PositionGetString(

ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING property_id,

string& string_var

);

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a position property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

string_var

[out] Variable of the string type accepting the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the string type. If the function fails, an empty string is returned.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about a position, it is recommended to call PositionSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by all account positions

int total=PositionsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the ticket of the next position by automatically selecting a position to access its properties

ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the position type and display the header for the list of position string properties

string type=(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE ? "Buy" : "Sell");

PrintFormat("String properties of an open position %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the string properties of the selected position under the header

PositionPropertiesStringPrint(15);

}

/*

result:

String properties of an open position Buy #2810798881:

Symbol: EURUSD

Comment: Test PositionGetString

External ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display string properties of the selected position in the journal|

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PositionPropertiesStringPrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

string value="";



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

header="Symbol:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- get and display the position symbol with the specified header width in the journal

if(!PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display the position comment in the journal

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetString(POSITION_COMMENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display the position ID in an external system in the journal

header="External ID:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!PositionGetString(POSITION_EXTERNAL_ID, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

See also

PositionGetSymbol(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties