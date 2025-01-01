- MathAbs
Mathematical Functions
A set of mathematical and trigonometric functions.
Math functions were originally designed to perform relevant operations on scalar values. From this build on, most of the functions can be applied to matrices and vectors. These include MathAbs, MathArccos, MathArcsin, MathArctan, MathCeil, MathCos, MathExp, MathFloor, MathLog, MathLog10, MathMod, MathPow, MathRound, MathSin, MathSqrt, MathTan, MathExpm1, MathLog1p, MathArccosh, MathArcsinh, MathArctanh, MathCosh, MathSinh, and MathTanh. Such operations imply element-wise handling of matrices or vectors. Example:
For MathMod and MathPow, the second element can be either a scalar or a matrix/vector of the appropriate size.
Function
Action
Returns absolute value (modulus) of the specified numeric value
Returns the arc cosine of x in radians
Returns the arc sine of x in radians
Returns the arc tangent of x in radians
Return the angle (in radians) whose tangent is the quotient of two specified numbers
Returns the type of a real number
Returns integer numeric value closest from above
Returns the cosine of a number
Returns exponent of a number
Returns integer numeric value closest from below
Returns natural logarithm
Returns the logarithm of a number by base 10
Returns the maximal value of the two numeric values
Returns the minimal value of the two numeric values
Returns the real remainder after the division of two numbers
Raises the base to the specified power
Returns a pseudorandom value within the range of 0 to 32767
Rounds of a value to the nearest integer
Returns the sine of a number
Returns a square root
Sets the starting point for generating a series of pseudorandom integers
Returns the tangent of a number
Checks the correctness of a real number
Returns the value of the expression MathExp(x)-1
Returns the value of the expression MathLog(1+x)
Returns the hyperbolic arccosine
Returns the hyperbolic arcsine
Returns the hyperbolic arctangent
Returns the hyperbolic cosine
Returns the hyperbolic sine
Returns the hyperbolic tangent
Change the order of bytes in the ushort/uint/ushort types value