SocketIsReadable

Get a number of bytes that can be read from a socket.

uint SocketIsReadable(

const int socket

);

Parameters

socket

[in] Socket handle returned by the SocketCreate function. When an incorrect handle is passed to _LastError, the error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) is activated.

Return Value

Number of bytes that can be read. In case of an error, 0 is returned.

Note

If an error occurs on a system socket when executing the function, connection established via SocketConnect is discontinued.

Before calling SocketRead, check if the socket features data for reading. Otherwise, if there are no data, the SocketRead function waits for data within timeout_ms delaying the program execution.

The function can be called only from Expert Advisors and scripts, as they run in their own execution threads. If calling from an indicator, GetLastError() returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

Example: