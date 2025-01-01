DXDrawIndexed

Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet().

bool DXDrawIndexed(

int context,

uint start=0,

uint count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

start=0

[in] Index of the first primitive for rendering.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of primitives for rendering.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The type of primitives described by the index buffer is set using DXPrimiveTopologySet().

The vertex buffer in DXBufferSet() should be preliminarily set to render primitives.

Also, shaders should be preliminarily set using DXShaderSet().