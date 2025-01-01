- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXDrawIndexed
Renders graphic primitives described by the index buffer from DXBufferSet().
|
bool DXDrawIndexed(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
start=0
[in] Index of the first primitive for rendering.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of primitives for rendering.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The type of primitives described by the index buffer is set using DXPrimiveTopologySet().
The vertex buffer in DXBufferSet() should be preliminarily set to render primitives.
Also, shaders should be preliminarily set using DXShaderSet().