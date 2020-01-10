- initialize
copy_ticks_range
Get ticks for the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
copy_ticks_range(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Financial instrument name, for example, "EURUSD". Required unnamed parameter.
date_from
[in] Date the ticks are requested from. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter.
date_to
[in] Date, up to which the ticks are requested. Set by the 'datetime' object or as a number of seconds elapsed since 1970.01.01. Required unnamed parameter.
flags
[in] A flag to define the type of the requested ticks. COPY_TICKS_INFO – ticks with Bid and/or Ask changes, COPY_TICKS_TRADE – ticks with changes in Last and Volume, COPY_TICKS_ALL – all ticks. Flag values are described in the COPY_TICKS enumeration. Required unnamed parameter.
Return Value
Returns ticks as the numpy array with the named time, bid, ask, last and flags columns. The 'flags' value can be a combination of flags from the TICK_FLAG enumeration. Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().
Note
See the CopyTicks function for more information.
When creating the 'datetime' object, Python uses the local time zone, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open time in UTC time zone (without the shift). Therefore, 'datetime' should be created in UTC time for executing functions that use time. The data obtained from MetaTrader 5 have UTC time, but Python applies the local time shift again when trying to print them. Thus, the obtained data should also be corrected for visual presentation.
Example:
from datetime import datetime
See also
CopyRates, copy_rates_from_pos, copy_rates_range, copy_ticks_from, copy_ticks_range