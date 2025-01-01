MQL5 ReferenceCustom IndicatorsPlotIndexSetString
- Indicator Styles in Examples
- Connection between Indicator Properties and Functions
- SetIndexBuffer
- IndicatorSetDouble
- IndicatorSetInteger
- IndicatorSetString
- PlotIndexSetDouble
- PlotIndexSetInteger
- PlotIndexSetString
- PlotIndexGetInteger
PlotIndexSetString
The function sets the value of the corresponding property of the corresponding indicator line. The indicator property must be of the string type.
|
bool PlotIndexSetString(
Parameters
plot_index
[in] Index of graphical plot
prop_id
[in] The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.
prop_value
[in] The value of the property.
Return Value