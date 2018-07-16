//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OnTrade_Sample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



input int days=7; // depth of trade history in days

//--- set the limits of the trade history on the global scope

datetime start; // start date for trade history in cache

datetime end; // end date for trade history in cache

//--- global counters

int orders; // number of active orders

int positions; // number of open positions

int deals; // number of deals in the trade history cache

int history_orders; // number of orders in the trade history cache

bool started=false; // flag of counter relevance



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//---

end=TimeCurrent();

start=end-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

PrintFormat("Limits of the history to be loaded: start - %s, end - %s",

TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end));

InitCounters();

//---

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| initialization of position, order and trade counters |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void InitCounters()

{

ResetLastError();

//--- load history

bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);

if(!selected)

{

PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",

__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- get the current value

orders=OrdersTotal();

positions=PositionsTotal();

deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

started=true;

Print("Counters of orders, positions and deals successfully initialized");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();

else InitCounters();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| called when a Trade event arrives |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();

else InitCounters();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| example of processing changes in trade and history |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SimpleTradeProcessor()

{

end=TimeCurrent();

ResetLastError();

//--- download trading history from the specified interval to the program cache

bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);

if(!selected)

{

PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",

__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- get the current values

int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();

int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();

int curr_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

int curr_history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

//--- check if the number of active orders has been changed

if(curr_orders!=orders)

{

//--- number of active orders has been changed

PrintFormat("Number of orders has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

orders,curr_orders);

//--- update the value

orders=curr_orders;

}

//--- changes in the number of open positions

if(curr_positions!=positions)

{

//--- number of open positions has been changed

PrintFormat("Number of positions has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

positions,curr_positions);

//--- update the value

positions=curr_positions;

}

//--- changes in the number of deals in the trade history cache

if(curr_deals!=deals)

{

//--- number of deals in the trade history cache has been changed

PrintFormat("Number of deals has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

deals,curr_deals);

//--- update the value

deals=curr_deals;

}

//--- changes in the number of history orders in the trade history cache

if(curr_history_orders!=history_orders)

{

//--- number of history orders in the trade history cache has been changed

PrintFormat("Number of orders in history has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",

history_orders,curr_history_orders);

//--- update the value

history_orders=curr_history_orders;

}

//--- checking if it is necessary to change the limits of the trade history to be requested in cache

CheckStartDateInTradeHistory();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| changing the start date for requesting the trade history |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CheckStartDateInTradeHistory()

{

//--- initial interval, if we were to start working right now

datetime curr_start=TimeCurrent()-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

//--- make sure that the start limit of the trade history has not gone

//--- more than 1 day over the intended date

if(curr_start-start>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1))

{

//--- correct the start date of history to be loaded in the cache

start=curr_start;

PrintFormat("New start limit of the trade history to be loaded: start => %s",

TimeToString(start));

//--- now reload the trade history for the updated interval

HistorySelect(start,end);

//--- correct the deal and order counters in history for further comparison

history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

/* Sample output:

Limits of the history to be loaded: start - 2018.07.16 18:11, end - 2018.07.23 18:11

The counters of orders, positions and deals are successfully initialized

Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 1, current value 0

Number of positions has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of deals has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

Number of orders in the history has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1

*/