DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceEvent HandlingOnTrade 

OnTrade

The function is called in EAs when the Trade event occurs. The function is meant for processing changes in order, position and trade lists.

void  OnTrade(void);

Return Value

No return value

Note

OnTrade() is called only for Expert Advisors. It is not used in indicators and scripts even if you add there a function with the same name and type.

For any trade action (placing a pending order, opening/closing a position, placing stops, activating pending orders, etc.), the history of orders and trades and/or the list of positions and current orders is changed appropriately.

When handling an order, a trade server sends the terminal a message about the incoming Trade event. To retrieve relevant data on orders and trades from history, it is necessary to perform a trading history request using HistorySelect() first.

The trade events are generated by the server in case of:

  • changing active orders,
  • changing positions,
  • changing deals,
  • changing trade history.

 

Each Trade event may appear as a result of one or several trade requests. Trade requests are sent to the server using OrderSend() or OrderSendAsync(). Each request can lead to several trade events. You cannot rely on the statement "One request - one Trade event", since the processing of events may be performed in several stages, and each operation may change the state of orders, positions and the trade history.

 

OnTrade() handler is called after the appropriate OnTradeTransaction() calls. In general, there is no exact correlation in the number of OnTrade () and OnTradeTransaction () calls. One OnTrade() call corresponds to one or several OnTradeTransaction calls.

Sample EA with OnTrade() handler

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               OnTrade_Sample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
input    int days=7;            // depth of trade history in days
//--- set the limits of the trade history on the global scope
datetime     start;             // start date for trade history in cache
datetime     end;               // end date for trade history in cache
//--- global counters
int          orders;            // number of active orders
int          positions;         // number of open positions
int          deals;             // number of deals in the trade history cache
int          history_orders;    // number of orders in the trade history cache
bool         started=false;     // flag of counter relevance
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   end=TimeCurrent();
   start=end-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
   PrintFormat("Limits of the history to be loaded: start - %s, end - %s",
               TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end));
   InitCounters();
//---
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  initialization of position, order and trade counters            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitCounters()
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- load history
   bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
   if(!selected)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
                  __FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- get the current value
   orders=OrdersTotal();
   positions=PositionsTotal();
   deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
   history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   started=true;
   Print("Counters of orders, positions and deals successfully initialized");
  }  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
   else InitCounters();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| called when a Trade event arrives                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
   else InitCounters();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| example of processing changes in trade and history               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SimpleTradeProcessor()
  {
   end=TimeCurrent();
   ResetLastError();
//--- download trading history from the specified interval to the program cache
   bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
   if(!selected)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
                  __FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- get the current values
   int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();
   int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();
   int curr_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
   int curr_history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
//--- check if the number of active orders has been changed
   if(curr_orders!=orders)
     {
      //--- number of active orders has been changed
      PrintFormat("Number of orders has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
                  orders,curr_orders);
      //--- update the value
      orders=curr_orders;
     }
//--- changes in the number of open positions
   if(curr_positions!=positions)
     {
      //--- number of open positions has been changed
      PrintFormat("Number of positions has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
                  positions,curr_positions);
      //--- update the value
      positions=curr_positions;
     }
//--- changes in the number of deals in the trade history cache
   if(curr_deals!=deals)
     {
      //--- number of deals in the trade history cache has been changed
      PrintFormat("Number of deals has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
                  deals,curr_deals);
      //--- update the value
      deals=curr_deals;
     }
//--- changes in the number of history orders in the trade history cache
   if(curr_history_orders!=history_orders)
     {
      //--- number of history orders in the trade history cache has been changed
      PrintFormat("Number of orders in history has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
                  history_orders,curr_history_orders);
     //--- update the value
     history_orders=curr_history_orders;
     }
//--- checking if it is necessary to change the limits of the trade history to be requested in cache
   CheckStartDateInTradeHistory();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  changing the start date for requesting the trade history        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckStartDateInTradeHistory()
  {
//--- initial interval, if we were to start working right now
   datetime curr_start=TimeCurrent()-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
//--- make sure that the start limit of the trade history has not gone
//--- more than 1 day over the intended date
   if(curr_start-start>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1))
     {
      //--- correct the start date of history to be loaded in the cache
      start=curr_start;
      PrintFormat("New start limit of the trade history to be loaded: start => %s",
                  TimeToString(start));
      //--- now reload the trade history for the updated interval
      HistorySelect(start,end);
      //--- correct the deal and order counters in history for further comparison
      history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
      deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* Sample output:
  Limits of the history to be loaded: start - 2018.07.16 18:11, end - 2018.07.23 18:11
  The counters of orders, positions and deals are successfully initialized
  Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
  Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 1, current value 0
  Number of positions has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
  Number of deals has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
  Number of orders in the history has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
*/

See also

OrderSend, OrderSendAsync, OnTradeTransaction, Client terminal events