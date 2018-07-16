|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTrade_Sample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
input int days=7; // depth of trade history in days
//--- set the limits of the trade history on the global scope
datetime start; // start date for trade history in cache
datetime end; // end date for trade history in cache
//--- global counters
int orders; // number of active orders
int positions; // number of open positions
int deals; // number of deals in the trade history cache
int history_orders; // number of orders in the trade history cache
bool started=false; // flag of counter relevance
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
end=TimeCurrent();
start=end-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
PrintFormat("Limits of the history to be loaded: start - %s, end - %s",
TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end));
InitCounters();
//---
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| initialization of position, order and trade counters |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void InitCounters()
{
ResetLastError();
//--- load history
bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
if(!selected)
{
PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the current value
orders=OrdersTotal();
positions=PositionsTotal();
deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
started=true;
Print("Counters of orders, positions and deals successfully initialized");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
else InitCounters();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| called when a Trade event arrives |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
{
if(started) SimpleTradeProcessor();
else InitCounters();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| example of processing changes in trade and history |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SimpleTradeProcessor()
{
end=TimeCurrent();
ResetLastError();
//--- download trading history from the specified interval to the program cache
bool selected=HistorySelect(start,end);
if(!selected)
{
PrintFormat("%s. Failed to load history from %s to %s to cache. Error code: %d",
__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(start),TimeToString(end),GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- get the current values
int curr_orders=OrdersTotal();
int curr_positions=PositionsTotal();
int curr_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
int curr_history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
//--- check if the number of active orders has been changed
if(curr_orders!=orders)
{
//--- number of active orders has been changed
PrintFormat("Number of orders has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
orders,curr_orders);
//--- update the value
orders=curr_orders;
}
//--- changes in the number of open positions
if(curr_positions!=positions)
{
//--- number of open positions has been changed
PrintFormat("Number of positions has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
positions,curr_positions);
//--- update the value
positions=curr_positions;
}
//--- changes in the number of deals in the trade history cache
if(curr_deals!=deals)
{
//--- number of deals in the trade history cache has been changed
PrintFormat("Number of deals has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
deals,curr_deals);
//--- update the value
deals=curr_deals;
}
//--- changes in the number of history orders in the trade history cache
if(curr_history_orders!=history_orders)
{
//--- number of history orders in the trade history cache has been changed
PrintFormat("Number of orders in history has been changed. Previous value is %d, current value is %d",
history_orders,curr_history_orders);
//--- update the value
history_orders=curr_history_orders;
}
//--- checking if it is necessary to change the limits of the trade history to be requested in cache
CheckStartDateInTradeHistory();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| changing the start date for requesting the trade history |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckStartDateInTradeHistory()
{
//--- initial interval, if we were to start working right now
datetime curr_start=TimeCurrent()-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
//--- make sure that the start limit of the trade history has not gone
//--- more than 1 day over the intended date
if(curr_start-start>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1))
{
//--- correct the start date of history to be loaded in the cache
start=curr_start;
PrintFormat("New start limit of the trade history to be loaded: start => %s",
TimeToString(start));
//--- now reload the trade history for the updated interval
HistorySelect(start,end);
//--- correct the deal and order counters in history for further comparison
history_orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();
deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/* Sample output:
Limits of the history to be loaded: start - 2018.07.16 18:11, end - 2018.07.23 18:11
The counters of orders, positions and deals are successfully initialized
Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of orders has been changed. Previous value 1, current value 0
Number of positions has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of deals has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
Number of orders in the history has been changed. Previous value 0, current value 1
*/