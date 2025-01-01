ChartApplyTemplate Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart

ChartSaveTemplate Saves current chart settings in a template with a specified name

ChartWindowFind Returns the number of a subwindow where an indicator is drawn

ChartTimePriceToXY Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates

ChartXYToTimePrice Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values

ChartOpen Opens a new chart with the specified symbol and period

ChartClose Closes the specified chart

ChartFirst Returns the ID of the first chart of the client terminal

ChartNext Returns the chart ID of the chart next to the specified one

ChartSymbol Returns the symbol name of the specified chart

ChartPeriod Returns the period value of the specified chart

ChartRedraw Calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart

ChartSetDouble Sets the double value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartSetInteger Sets the integer value (datetime, int, color, bool or char) for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartSetString Sets the string value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartGetDouble Returns the double value property of the specified chart

ChartGetInteger Returns the integer value property of the specified chart

ChartGetString Returns the string value property of the specified chart

ChartNavigate Performs shift of the specified chart by the specified number of bars relative to the specified position in the chart

ChartID Returns the ID of the current chart

ChartIndicatorAdd Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window

ChartIndicatorDelete Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorGet Returns the handle of the indicator with the specified short name in the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorName Returns the short name of the indicator by the number in the indicators list on the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorsTotal Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.

ChartWindowOnDropped Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartPriceOnDropped Returns the price coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartTimeOnDropped Returns the time coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartXOnDropped Returns the X coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartYOnDropped Returns the Y coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartSetSymbolPeriod Changes the symbol value and a period of the specified chart