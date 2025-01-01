DocumentationSections
Chart Operations

Functions for setting chart properties (ChartSetInteger, ChartSetDouble, ChartSetString) are asynchronous and are used for sending update commands to a chart. If these functions are executed successfully, the command is included in the common queue of the chart events. Chart property changes are implemented along with handling of the events queue of this chart.

Thus, do not expect an immediate update of the chart after calling asynchronous functions. Use the ChartRedraw() function to forcedly update the chart appearance and properties.

Function

Action

ChartApplyTemplate

Applies a specific template from a specified file to the chart

ChartSaveTemplate

Saves current chart settings in a template with a specified name

ChartWindowFind

Returns the number of a subwindow where an indicator is drawn

ChartTimePriceToXY

Converts the coordinates of a chart from the time/price representation to the X and Y coordinates

ChartXYToTimePrice

Converts the X and Y coordinates on a chart to the time and price values

ChartOpen

Opens a new chart with the specified symbol and period

ChartClose

Closes the specified chart

ChartFirst

Returns the ID of the first chart of the client terminal

ChartNext

Returns the chart ID of the chart next to the specified one

ChartSymbol

Returns the symbol name of the specified chart

ChartPeriod

Returns the period value of the specified chart

ChartRedraw

Calls a forced redrawing of a specified chart

ChartSetDouble

Sets the double value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartSetInteger

Sets the integer value (datetime, int, color, bool or char) for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartSetString

Sets the string value for a corresponding property of the specified chart

ChartGetDouble

Returns the double value property of the specified chart

ChartGetInteger

Returns the integer value property of the specified chart

ChartGetString

Returns the string value property of the specified chart

ChartNavigate

Performs shift of the specified chart by the specified number of bars relative to the specified position in the chart

ChartID

Returns the ID of the current chart

ChartIndicatorAdd

Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart window

ChartIndicatorDelete

Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorGet

Returns the handle of the indicator with the specified short name in the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorName

Returns the short name of the indicator by the number in the indicators list on the specified chart window

ChartIndicatorsTotal

Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.

ChartWindowOnDropped

Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartPriceOnDropped

Returns the price coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartTimeOnDropped

Returns the time coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartXOnDropped

Returns the X coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartYOnDropped

Returns the Y coordinate of the chart point the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to

ChartSetSymbolPeriod

Changes the symbol value and a period of the specified chart

ChartScreenShot

Provides a screenshot of the chart of its current state in a GIF, PNG or BMP format depending on specified extension