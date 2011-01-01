//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FolderDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- Description

#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderDelete()."

#property description "First two folders are created; one of them is empty, the second one contains a file."

#property description "When trying to delete a non-empty folder, an error is returned and a warning is shown."



//--- Show the dialog of input parameters when starting the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- Input parameters

input string firstFolder="empty"; // An empty folder

input string secondFolder="nonempty";// The folder, in which one file will be created

string filename="delete_me.txt"; // The name of the file that will be created in folder secondFolder

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Write the file handle here

int handle;

//--- Find out in what folder we are working

string working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";

//--- A debug message

PrintFormat("working_folder=%s",working_folder);

//--- Trying to create an empty folder relative to path MQL5\Files

if(FolderCreate(firstFolder,0)) // 0 means that we are working in the local folder of the terminal

{

//--- Enter the full path to the created folder

PrintFormat("Folder %s has been created",working_folder+"\\"+firstFolder);

//--- Reset the error code

ResetLastError();

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to create folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+"\\"+firstFolder, GetLastError());



//--- Now create a non-empty folder using the FileOpen() function

string filepath=secondFolder+"\\"+filename; // Form path to file that we want to open to write in a nonexistent folder

handle=FileOpen(filepath,FILE_WRITE|FILE_TXT); // Flag FILE_WRITE in this case is obligatory, see Help for FileOpen

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

PrintFormat("File %s has been opened for reading",working_folder+"\\"+filepath);

else

PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s in folder %s. Error code=",filename,secondFolder, GetLastError());



Comment(StringFormat("Prepare to delete folders %s and %s", firstFolder, secondFolder));

//--- A small pause of 5 seconds to read a message in the chart

Sleep(5000); // Sleep() cannot be used in indicators!



//--- Show a dialog and ask the user

int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("Do you want to delete folders %s and %s?", firstFolder, secondFolder),

"Deleting folders",

MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); // Two buttons - "Yes" and "No"



//--- Run an action depending on the selected variant

if(choice==IDYES)

{

//--- Delete the comment form the chart

Comment("");

//--- Add a message into the "Experts" journal

PrintFormat("Trying to delete folders %s and %s",firstFolder, secondFolder);

ResetLastError();

//--- Delete the empty folder

if(FolderDelete(firstFolder))

//--- The following message should appear since the folder is empty

PrintFormat("Folder %s has been successfully deleted",firstFolder);

else

PrintFormat("Failed to delete folder %s. Error code=%d", firstFolder, GetLastError());



ResetLastError();

//--- Delete the folder that contains a file

if(FolderDelete(secondFolder))

PrintFormat("Folder %s has been successfully deleted", secondFolder);

else

//--- The following message should appear since the folder contains a file

PrintFormat("Failed to delete folder %s. Error code=%d", secondFolder, GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Deletion canceled");

//---

}