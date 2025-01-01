//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the values of available and consumed memory for the MQL program

int limit = MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT); // maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB

int used = MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_USED); // memory size used by MQL5 program in MB



//--- send the received values to the journal

PrintFormat("Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program: %d Mb

"+

"Memory used by MQL5 program: %d Mb", limit, used);

/*

result

Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program: 8388608 Mb

Memory used by MQL5 program: 2 Mb

*/

}