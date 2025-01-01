DocumentationSections
Returns the value of a corresponding property of a running mql5 program.

int  MQLInfoInteger(
   int  property_id      // identifier of a property
   );

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a property. Can be one of values of the ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.

Return Value

Value of int type.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the values of available and consumed memory for the MQL program
   int limit = MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT);   // maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB
   int used  = MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_USED);    // memory size used by MQL5 program in MB
   
//--- send the received values to the journal
   PrintFormat("Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program: %d Mb\n"+
               "Memory used by MQL5 program: %d Mb"limitused);
   /*
   result
   Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program8388608 Mb
   Memory used by MQL5 program2 Mb
   */
  }