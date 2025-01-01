//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare the parameters of the graphical resource

string rc_name="Resource";

uint rc_width=100;

uint rc_height=100;

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



ResetLastError();

//--- set the size of the pixel array

if(ArrayResize(rc_data,rc_size)!=rc_size)

{

Print("ArrayResize() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it

ArrayInitialize(rc_data,0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

Print("ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Size of created recource array: ",rc_data.Size());



//--- check the created graphical resource.

//--- get the time and price data of the current bar

MqlTick tick={};

if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- create the Bitmap object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time

string obj_name="Bitmap";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name,OBJ_BITMAP,0,tick.time,tick.bid))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.

//--- set the object anchor point to its center.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER);

//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file

//--- In this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name);



//--- set the DodgerBlue color with the transparency of 200

uint clr=ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue,200);

//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color

ArrayInitialize(rc_data,clr);

//--- update the graphical resource data

Update(rc_name,rc_data,rc_width,rc_height,true);



//--- wait 3 seconds before reading the graphical resource data

Print("Wait 3 seconds before ResourceReadImage()");

Sleep(3000);

//--- read the image from the resource into a new array of pixels

uint rc_data_copy[];

uint w=0,h=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!ResourceReadImage("::"+rc_name,rc_data_copy,w,h))

{

Print("ResourceReadImage() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- set the OrangeRed color with the transparency of 200

clr=ColorToARGB(clrOrangeRed,200);

//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the graphical resource with the set color and create a new graphical resource based on it

ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);

if(!ResourceCreate(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

Print("New ResourceCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

Print("Size of created new recource array: ",rc_data_copy.Size());



//--- create the "Graphical label" object using the coordinates of the last tick price and time

string obj_name2="BitmapLabel";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,obj_name2,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,0,0,0))

{

Print("ObjectCreate() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- get screen coordinates using the previously received price and time

int x=0,y=0;

if(!ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,tick.time,tick.bid,x,y))

{

Print("New ChartTimePriceToXY() failed. Error code: ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- set the width and height of the created graphical label object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.

//--- set the object anchor point to its center.

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XSIZE,rc_width);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YSIZE,rc_height);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- set the copied graphical resource as an image file for the graphical label object

//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name

ObjectSetString(0,obj_name2,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,"::"+rc_name+"Copy");



//--- change the color of the new graphical label object

Print("Wait 3 seconds before changing color to GreenYellow");

Sleep(3000);

//--- set the GreenYellow color with the transparency of 200

clr=ColorToARGB(clrGreenYellow,200);

//--- fill the entire array of pixels of the new graphical resource with the set color

ArrayInitialize(rc_data_copy,clr);

//--- update the graphical resource data

Update(rc_name+"Copy",rc_data_copy,rc_width,rc_height,true);



//--- wait three seconds and delete resources and both objects

Print("Wait 3 seconds before deleting both objects");

Sleep(3000);

Print("Deleting Resource and all Bitmap objects");

ResourceFree("::"+rc_name);

ResourceFree("::"+rc_name+"Copy");

ObjectDelete(0,obj_name);

ObjectDelete(0,obj_name2);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Update graphical resource data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name,const uint &pixel_data[],const uint width,const uint height,const bool redraw)

{

//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- update resource data and redraw the chart

if(ResourceCreate(res_name,pixel_data,width,height,0,0,0,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}