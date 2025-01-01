- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
SymbolsTotal
Returns the number of available (selected in Market Watch or all) symbols.
int SymbolsTotal(
Parameters
selected
[in] Request mode. Can be true or false.
Return Value
If the 'selected' parameter is true, the function returns the number of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If the value is false, it returns the total number of all symbols.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+