FileWriteArray

The function writes arrays of any type except for string to a BIN file (can be an array of structures not containing strings or dynamic arrays).

uint FileWriteArray(

int file_handle,

const void& array[],

int start=0,

int count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

array[]

[out] Array for recording.

start=0

[in] Initial index in the array (number of the first recorded element).

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of items to write (WHOLE_ARRAY means that all items starting with the number start until the end of the array will be written).

Return Value

Number of recorded items.

Note

String array can be recorded in a TXT file. In this case, strings are automatically ended by the line end characters "\r

". Depending on the file type ANSI or UNICODE, strings are either converted to ansi-encoding or not.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteArray.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- input parameters

input string InpFileName="data.bin";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Structure for storing price data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct prices

{

datetime date; // date

double bid; // bid price

double ask; // ask price

};

//--- global variables

int count=0;

int size=20;

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

prices arr[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- allocate memory for the array

ArrayResize(arr,size);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- write the remaining count strings if count<n

WriteData(count);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- save data to array

arr[count].date=TimeCurrent();

arr[count].bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

arr[count].ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);

//--- show current data

Print("Date = ",arr[count].date," Bid = ",arr[count].bid," Ask = ",arr[count].ask);

//--- increase the counter

count++;

//--- if the array is filled, write data to the file and zero it out

if(count==size)

{

WriteData(size);

count=0;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Write n elements of the array to file |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void WriteData(const int n)

{

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- write array data to the end of the file

FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_END);

FileWriteArray(handle,arr,0,n);

//--- close the file

FileClose(handle);

}

else

Print("Failed to open the file, error ",GetLastError());

}

