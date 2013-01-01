- FileSelectDialog
FileWriteArray
The function writes arrays of any type except for string to a BIN file (can be an array of structures not containing strings or dynamic arrays).
|
uint FileWriteArray(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
array[]
[out] Array for recording.
start=0
[in] Initial index in the array (number of the first recorded element).
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of items to write (WHOLE_ARRAY means that all items starting with the number start until the end of the array will be written).
Return Value
Number of recorded items.
Note
String array can be recorded in a TXT file. In this case, strings are automatically ended by the line end characters "\r\n". Depending on the file type ANSI or UNICODE, strings are either converted to ansi-encoding or not.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
