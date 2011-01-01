|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Test_ChartSaveTemplate.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input string symbol="GBPUSD"; // The symbol of a new chart
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H3; // The timeframe of a new chart
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- First attach indicators to the chart
int handle;
//--- Prepare the indicator for use
if(!PrepareZigzag(NULL,0,handle)) return; // Failed, so exit
//--- Attach the indicator to the current chart, but in a separate window.
if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,1,handle))
{
PrintFormat("Failed to attach to chart %s/%s an indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",
_Symbol,
EnumToString(_Period),
handle,
GetLastError());
//--- Terminate the program operation
return;
}
//--- Refresh the chart to see the indicator
ChartRedraw();
//--- Find the last two last fractures of the zigzag
double two_values[];
datetime two_times[];
if(!GetLastTwoFractures(two_values,two_times,handle))
{
PrintFormat("Failed to find two last fractures in the Zigzag!");
//--- Terminate the program operation
return;
}
//--- Now attach a standard deviation channel
string channel="StdDeviation Channel";
if(!ObjectCreate(0,channel,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,0,two_times[1],0))
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create object %s. Error code %d",
EnumToString(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL),GetLastError());
return;
}
else
{
//--- The channel has been created, define the second point
ObjectSetInteger(0,channel,OBJPROP_TIME,1,two_times[0]);
//--- Set a tooltip text for the channel
ObjectSetString(0,channel,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"Demo from MQL5 Help");
//--- Refresh the chart
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- Save the result in a template
ChartSaveTemplate(0,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");
//--- Open a new chart and apply a saved template to it
long new_chart=ChartOpen(symbol,period);
//--- Enable tooltips for graphical objects
ChartSetInteger(new_chart,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,true);
if(new_chart!=0)
{
//--- Apply the saved template to a chart
ChartApplyTemplate(new_chart,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");
}
Sleep(10000);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates a zigzag handle and ensures readiness of its data |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PrepareZigzag(string sym,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int &h)
{
ResetLastError();
//--- The Zigzag indicator must be located in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Examples
h=iCustom(sym,tf,"Examples\\Zigzag");
if(h==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create the handle of the Zigzag indicator. Error code %d",
__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
return false;
}
//--- When creating an indicator handle, it requires time to calculate values
int k=0; // The number of attempts to wait for the indicator calculation
//--- Wait for the calculation in a loop, pausing to 50 milliseconds if the calculation is not yet ready
while(BarsCalculated(h)<=0)
{
k++;
//--- Show the number of attempts
PrintFormat("%s: k=%d",__FUNCTION__,k);
//--- Wait 50 milliseconds to wait until the indicator is calculated
Sleep(50);
//--- If more than 100 attempt, then something is wrong
if(k>100)
{
//--- Report a problem
PrintFormat("Failed to calculate the indicator for %d attempts!");
//--- Terminate the program operation
return false;
}
}
//--- Everything is ready, the indicator is created and values are calculated
return true;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Searches for the last 2 zigzag fractures and places to arrays |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetLastTwoFractures(double &get_values[],datetime &get_times[],int handle)
{
double values[]; // An array for the values of the zigzag
datetime times[]; // An array to get time
int size=100; // Size of the array
ResetLastError();
//--- Copy the last 100 values of the indicator
int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,size,values);
//--- Check the number of values copied
if(copied<100)
{
PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values of the indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",
__FUNCTION__,size,handle,GetLastError());
return false;
}
//--- Define the order of access to the array as in a timeseries
ArraySetAsSeries(values,true);
//--- Write here the numbers of bars, in which fractures were found
int positions[];
//--- Set array sizes
ArrayResize(get_values,3); ArrayResize(get_times,3); ArrayResize(positions,3);
//--- Counters
int i=0,k=0;
//--- Start to search for fractures
while(i<100)
{
double v=values[i];
//--- We are not interested in empty values
if(v!=0.0)
{
//--- Remember the bar number
positions[k]=i;
//--- Remember the value of a zigzag on the fracture
get_values[k]=values[i];
PrintFormat("%s: Zigzag[%d]=%G",__FUNCTION__,i,values[i]);
//--- Increase the counter
k++;
//--- If two fractures found, break the loop
if(k>2) break;
}
i++;
}
//--- Define the order of access to the arrays as in a timeseries
ArraySetAsSeries(times,true); ArraySetAsSeries(get_times,true);
if(CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,size,times)<=0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values from CopyTime(). Error code %d",
__FUNCTION__,size,GetLastError());
return false;
}
//--- Open the bar open time, on which the last 2 fractures occurred
get_times[0]=times[positions[1]];// The last but one value will be written as the first fracture
get_times[1]=times[positions[2]];// The value third from the end will be the second fracture
PrintFormat("%s: first=%s, second=%s",__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(get_times[1]),TimeToString(get_times[0]));
//--- Successful
return true;
}