//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Test_ChartSaveTemplate.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input string symbol="GBPUSD"; // The symbol of a new chart

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H3; // The timeframe of a new chart

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- First attach indicators to the chart

int handle;

//--- Prepare the indicator for use

if(!PrepareZigzag(NULL,0,handle)) return; // Failed, so exit

//--- Attach the indicator to the current chart, but in a separate window.

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,1,handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to attach to chart %s/%s an indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",

_Symbol,

EnumToString(_Period),

handle,

GetLastError());

//--- Terminate the program operation

return;

}

//--- Refresh the chart to see the indicator

ChartRedraw();

//--- Find the last two last fractures of the zigzag

double two_values[];

datetime two_times[];

if(!GetLastTwoFractures(two_values,two_times,handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to find two last fractures in the Zigzag!");

//--- Terminate the program operation

return;

}

//--- Now attach a standard deviation channel

string channel="StdDeviation Channel";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,channel,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,0,two_times[1],0))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create object %s. Error code %d",

EnumToString(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL),GetLastError());

return;

}

else

{

//--- The channel has been created, define the second point

ObjectSetInteger(0,channel,OBJPROP_TIME,1,two_times[0]);

//--- Set a tooltip text for the channel

ObjectSetString(0,channel,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"Demo from MQL5 Help");

//--- Refresh the chart

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- Save the result in a template

ChartSaveTemplate(0,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");

//--- Open a new chart and apply a saved template to it

long new_chart=ChartOpen(symbol,period);

//--- Enable tooltips for graphical objects

ChartSetInteger(new_chart,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,true);

if(new_chart!=0)

{

//--- Apply the saved template to a chart

ChartApplyTemplate(new_chart,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");

}

Sleep(10000);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creates a zigzag handle and ensures readiness of its data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool PrepareZigzag(string sym,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int &h)

{

ResetLastError();

//--- The Zigzag indicator must be located in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Examples

h=iCustom(sym,tf,"Examples\\Zigzag");

if(h==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create the handle of the Zigzag indicator. Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- When creating an indicator handle, it requires time to calculate values

int k=0; // The number of attempts to wait for the indicator calculation

//--- Wait for the calculation in a loop, pausing to 50 milliseconds if the calculation is not yet ready

while(BarsCalculated(h)<=0)

{

k++;

//--- Show the number of attempts

PrintFormat("%s: k=%d",__FUNCTION__,k);

//--- Wait 50 milliseconds to wait until the indicator is calculated

Sleep(50);

//--- If more than 100 attempt, then something is wrong

if(k>100)

{

//--- Report a problem

PrintFormat("Failed to calculate the indicator for %d attempts!");

//--- Terminate the program operation

return false;

}

}

//--- Everything is ready, the indicator is created and values are calculated

return true;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Searches for the last 2 zigzag fractures and places to arrays |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetLastTwoFractures(double &get_values[],datetime &get_times[],int handle)

{

double values[]; // An array for the values of the zigzag

datetime times[]; // An array to get time

int size=100; // Size of the array

ResetLastError();

//--- Copy the last 100 values of the indicator

int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,size,values);

//--- Check the number of values copied

if(copied<100)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values of the indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,size,handle,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- Define the order of access to the array as in a timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(values,true);

//--- Write here the numbers of bars, in which fractures were found

int positions[];

//--- Set array sizes

ArrayResize(get_values,3); ArrayResize(get_times,3); ArrayResize(positions,3);

//--- Counters

int i=0,k=0;

//--- Start to search for fractures

while(i<100)

{

double v=values[i];

//--- We are not interested in empty values

if(v!=0.0)

{

//--- Remember the bar number

positions[k]=i;

//--- Remember the value of a zigzag on the fracture

get_values[k]=values[i];

PrintFormat("%s: Zigzag[%d]=%G",__FUNCTION__,i,values[i]);

//--- Increase the counter

k++;

//--- If two fractures found, break the loop

if(k>2) break;

}

i++;

}

//--- Define the order of access to the arrays as in a timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(times,true); ArraySetAsSeries(get_times,true);

if(CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,size,times)<=0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values from CopyTime(). Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,size,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- Open the bar open time, on which the last 2 fractures occurred

get_times[0]=times[positions[1]];// The last but one value will be written as the first fracture

get_times[1]=times[positions[2]];// The value third from the end will be the second fracture

PrintFormat("%s: first=%s, second=%s",__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(get_times[1]),TimeToString(get_times[0]));

//--- Successful

return true;

}