StringReplace

It replaces all the found substrings of a string by a set sequence of symbols.

int StringReplace(

string& str,

const string find,

const string replacement

);

Parameters

str

[in][out] The string in which you are going to replace substrings.

find

[in] The desired substring to replace.

replacement

[in] The string that will be inserted instead of the found one.

Return Value

The function returns the number of replacements in case of success, otherwise -1. To get an error code call the GetLastError() function.

Note

If the function has run successfully but no replacements have been made (the substring to replace was not found), it returns 0.

The error can result from incorrect str or find parameters (empty or non-initialized string, see StringInit() ). Besides, the error occurs if there is not enough memory to complete the replacement.

Example:

string text="The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.";

int replaced=StringReplace(text,"quick","slow");

replaced+=StringReplace(text,"brown","black");

replaced+=StringReplace(text,"fox","bear");

Print("Replaced: ", replaced,". Result=",text);



// Result

// Replaced: 3. Result=The slow black bear jumped over the lazy dog.

//

See also

StringSetCharacter(), StringSubstr()