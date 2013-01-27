MetaTrader module for integration with Python

MQL5 is designed for the development of high-performance trading applications in the financial markets and is unparalleled among other specialized languages used in the algorithmic trading. The syntax and speed of MQL5 programs are very close to C++, there is support for OpenCL and integration with MS Visual Studio. Statistics, fuzzy logic and ALGLIB libraries are available as well. MetaEditor development environment features native support for .NET libraries with "smart" functions import eliminating the need to develop special wrappers. Third-party C++ DLLs can also be used. C++ source code files (CPP and H) can be edited and compiled into DLL directly from the editor. Microsoft Visual Studio installed on user's PC can be used for that.

Python is a modern high-level programming language for developing scripts and applications. It contains multiple libraries for machine learning, process automation, as well as data analysis and visualization.

MetaTrader package for Python is designed for convenient and fast obtaining of exchange data via interprocessor communication directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The data received this way can be further used for statistical calculations and machine learning.

Installing the package from the command line:

pip install MetaTrader5

Updating the package from the command line:

pip install --upgrade MetaTrader5

Functions for integrating MetaTrader 5 and Python

Function Action initialize Establish a connection with the MetaTrader 5 terminal login Connect to a trading account using specified parameters shutdown Close the previously established connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal version Return the MetaTrader 5 terminal version last_error Return data on the last error account_info Get info on the current trading account terminal_Info Get status and parameters of the connected MetaTrader 5 terminal symbols_total Get the number of all financial instruments in the MetaTrader 5 terminal symbols_get Get all financial instruments from the MetaTrader 5 terminal symbol_info Get data on the specified financial instrument symbol_info_tick Get the last tick for the specified financial instrument symbol_select Select a symbol in the MarketWatch window or remove a symbol from the window market_book_add Subscribes the MetaTrader 5 terminal to the Market Depth change events for a specified symbol market_book_get Returns a tuple from BookInfo featuring Market Depth entries for the specified symbol market_book_release Cancels subscription of the MetaTrader 5 terminal to the Market Depth change events for a specified symbol copy_rates_from Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date copy_rates_from_pos Get bars from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified index copyrates_range Get bars in the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal copy_ticks_from Get ticks from the MetaTrader 5 terminal starting from the specified date copy_ticks_range Get ticks for the specified date range from the MetaTrader 5 terminal orders_total Get the number of active orders. orders_get Get active orders with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket order_calc_margin Return margin in the account currency to perform a specified trading operation order_calc_profit Return profit in the account currency for a specified trading operation order_check Check funds sufficiency for performing a required trading operation order_send Send a request to perform a trading operation. positions_total Get the number of open positions positions_get Get open positions with the ability to filter by symbol or ticket history_orders_total Get the number of orders in trading history within the specified interval history_orders_get Get orders from trading history with the ability to filter by ticket or position history_deals_total Get the number of deals in trading history within the specified interval history_deals_get Get deals from trading history with the ability to filter by ticket or position

Example of connecting Python to MetaTrader 5

Download the latest version of Python 3.8 from https://www.python.org/downloads/windows When installing Python, check "Add Python 3.8 to PATH%" to be able to run Python scripts from the command line. Install the MetaTrader 5 module from the command line

pip install MetaTrader5

Add matplotlib and pandas packages

pip install matplotlib

pip install pandas

Launch the test script

from datetime import datetime

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

import pandas as pd

from pandas.plotting import register_matplotlib_converters

register_matplotlib_converters()

import MetaTrader5 as mt5



# connect to MetaTrader 5

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed")

mt5.shutdown()



# request connection status and parameters

print(mt5.terminal_info())

# get data on MetaTrader 5 version

print(mt5.version())



# request 1000 ticks from EURAUD

euraud_ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_from("EURAUD", datetime(2020,1,28,13), 1000, mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)

# request ticks from AUDUSD within 2019.04.01 13:00 - 2019.04.02 13:00

audusd_ticks = mt5.copy_ticks_range("AUDUSD", datetime(2020,1,27,13), datetime(2020,1,28,13), mt5.COPY_TICKS_ALL)



# get bars from different symbols in a number of ways

eurusd_rates = mt5.copy_rates_from("EURUSD", mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, datetime(2020,1,28,13), 1000)

eurgbp_rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos("EURGBP", mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, 0, 1000)

eurcad_rates = mt5.copy_rates_range("EURCAD", mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, datetime(2020,1,27,13), datetime(2020,1,28,13))



# shut down connection to MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()



#DATA

print('euraud_ticks(', len(euraud_ticks), ')')

for val in euraud_ticks[:10]: print(val)



print('audusd_ticks(', len(audusd_ticks), ')')

for val in audusd_ticks[:10]: print(val)



print('eurusd_rates(', len(eurusd_rates), ')')

for val in eurusd_rates[:10]: print(val)



print('eurgbp_rates(', len(eurgbp_rates), ')')

for val in eurgbp_rates[:10]: print(val)



print('eurcad_rates(', len(eurcad_rates), ')')

for val in eurcad_rates[:10]: print(val)



#PLOT

# create DataFrame out of the obtained data

ticks_frame = pd.DataFrame(euraud_ticks)

# convert time in seconds into the datetime format

ticks_frame['time']=pd.to_datetime(ticks_frame['time'], unit='s')

# display ticks on the chart

plt.plot(ticks_frame['time'], ticks_frame['ask'], 'r-', label='ask')

plt.plot(ticks_frame['time'], ticks_frame['bid'], 'b-', label='bid')



# display the legends

plt.legend(loc='upper left')



# add the header

plt.title('EURAUD ticks')



# display the chart

plt.show()

Get data and chart

