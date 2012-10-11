ArrayInsert

Inserts the specified number of elements from a source array to a receiving one starting from a specified index.

bool ArrayInsert(

void& dst_array[],

const void& src_array[],

uint dst_start,

uint src_start=0,

uint count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

dst_array[]

[in][out] Receiving array the elements should be added to.

src_array[]

[in] Source array the elements are to be added from.

dst_start

[in] Index in the receiving array for inserting elements from the source array.

src_start=0

[in] Index in the source array, starting from which the elements of the source array are taken for insertion.

count

[in] Number of elements to be added from the source array. The WHOLE_ARRAY means all elements from the specified index up to the end of the array.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false. To get information about the error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

5052 – ERR_SMALL_ARRAY (the start and/or count parameters are set incorrectly or the src_array[] source array is empty),

5056 – ERR_SERIES_ARRAY (the array cannot be changed, indicator buffer),

4006 – ERR_INVALID_ARRAY (copying to oneself is not allowed, or the arrays are of different types, or there is a fixed-size array containing class objects or destructor structures),

4005 - ERR_STRUCT_WITHOBJECTS_ORCLASS (the array contains no POD structures meaning a simple copying is impossible),

Errors occurred when changing the dst_array[] receiving array size are provided in the ArrayRemove() function description.

Note

If the function is used for a fixed-size array, the size of the dst_array[] receiving array itself does not change. Starting from the dst_start position, the elements of the receiving array are shifted to the right (the last counts of the elements "come off"), while the elements copied from the source array take their place.

You cannot insert the elements to the dynamic arrays designated as the indicator buffers by the SetIndexBuffer() function. For indicator buffers, all size changing operations are performed by the terminal's executing subsystem.

In the source array, the elements are copied starting from the src_start index. The source array size remains unchanged. The elements to be added to the receiving array are not links to the source array elements. This means that subsequent changes of the elements in any of the two arrays are not reflected in the second one.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare the fixed-size array and fill in the values

int array_dest[10];

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

{

array_dest[i]=i;

}

//--- source array

int array_source[10];

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

{

array_source[i]=10+i;

}

//--- display arrays before inserting the elements

Print("Before calling ArrayInsert()");

ArrayPrint(array_dest);

ArrayPrint(array_source);

//--- insert 3 elements from the source array and show the new set of the receiving array

ArrayInsert(array_dest,array_source,4,0,3);

Print("After calling ArrayInsert()");

ArrayPrint(array_dest);

/*

Execution result

Before calling ArrayInsert()

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

After calling ArrayInsert()

0 1 2 3 10 11 12 7 8 9

*/

See also

ArrayRemove, ArrayCopy, ArrayResize, ArrayFree