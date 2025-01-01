PositionsTotal

Returns the number of open positions.

int PositionsTotal();

Return Value

Value of int type.

Note

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get and print the number of open positions on the account in the journal

int total=PositionsTotal();

Print("Number of open positions on account: ", total);

/*

result:

Number of open positions on account: 2

*/

}

See also

PositionGetSymbol(), PositionSelect(), Position Properties