StringTrimLeft
The function cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string till the first meaningful symbol. The string is modified at place.
|
int StringTrimLeft(
Parameters
string_var
[in][out] String that will be cut from the left.
Return Value
Returns the number of cut symbols.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
