void OnStart()

{

//--- define the source string with six spaces on the left

string text=" All spaces on the left will be removed from this string";

//--- Display the source string in the log

PrintFormat("Source line:

'%s'", text);

//--- remove all spaces on the left and display the number of removed characters and the resulting string in the log

int num=StringTrimLeft(text);

PrintFormat("The StringTrimLeft() function removed %d chars from the left side. Now the line looks like this:

'%s'", num, text);



/*

Result

Source line:

' All spaces on the left will be removed from this string'

The StringTrimLeft() function removed 6 chars from the left side. Now the line looks like this:

'All spaces on the left will be removed from this string'

*/

}