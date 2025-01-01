DocumentationSections
The function cuts line feed characters, spaces and tabs in the left part of the string till the first meaningful symbol. The string is modified at place.

int  StringTrimLeft(
   string&  string_var      // string to cut
   );

Parameters

string_var

[in][out]  String that will be cut from the left.

Return Value

Returns the number of cut symbols.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- define the source string with six spaces on the left
   string text="      All spaces on the left will be removed from this string";
//--- Display the source string in the log
   PrintFormat("Source line:\n'%s'"text);
//--- remove all spaces on the left and display the number of removed characters and the resulting string in the log
   int num=StringTrimLeft(text);
   PrintFormat("The StringTrimLeft() function removed %d chars from the left side. Now the line looks like this:\n'%s'"numtext);
   
   /*
   Result
   Source line:
   '      All spaces on the left will be removed from this string'
   The StringTrimLeft() function removed 6 chars from the left sideNow the line looks like this:
   'All spaces on the left will be removed from this string'
   */
  }

See also

