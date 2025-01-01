IndicatorParameters

Based on the specified handle, returns the number of input parameters of the indicator, as well as the values and types of the parameters.

int IndicatorParameters(

int indicator_handle,

ENUM_INDICATOR& indicator_type,

MqlParam& parameters[]

);

Parameters

indicator_handle

[in] The handle of the indicator, for which you need to know the number of parameters its is calculated on.

indicator_type

[out] A variable if the ENUM_INDICATOR type, into which the indicator type will be written.

parameters[]

[out] A dynamic array for receiving values of the MqlParam type, into which the list of indicator parameters will be written. The array size is returned by the IndicatorParameters() function.

Return Value

The number of input parameters of the indicator with the specified handle. In case of an error returns -1. For more details about the error call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{



//--- The number of windows on the chart (at least one main window is always present)

int windows=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

//--- Go through the chart windows

for(int w=0;w<windows;w++)

{

//--- The number of indicators in this window/subwindow

int total=ChartIndicatorsTotal(0,w);

//--- Take all indicators in the window

for(int i=0;i<total;i++)

{

//--- Get the short name of the indicator

string name=ChartIndicatorName(0,w,i);

//--- Get the indicator handle

int handle=ChartIndicatorGet(0,w,name);

//--- Add to log

PrintFormat("Window=%d, indicator #%d, handle=%d",w,i,handle);

//---

MqlParam parameters[];

ENUM_INDICATOR indicator_type;

int params=IndicatorParameters(handle,indicator_type,parameters);

//--- The header of the message

string par_info="Short name "+name+", type "

+EnumToString(ENUM_INDICATOR(indicator_type))+"\r

";

//---

for(int p=0;p<params;p++)

{

par_info+=StringFormat("parameter %d: type=%s, long_value=%d, double_value=%G,string_value=%s\r

",

p,

EnumToString((ENUM_DATATYPE)parameters[p].type),

parameters[p].integer_value,

parameters[p].double_value,

parameters[p].string_value

);

}

Print(par_info);

}

//--- Done for all indicators in the window

}

//---

}

See also

ChartIndicatorGet()