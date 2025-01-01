- Indexing Direction in Arrays, Buffers and Timeseries
IndicatorParameters
Based on the specified handle, returns the number of input parameters of the indicator, as well as the values and types of the parameters.
int IndicatorParameters(
Parameters
indicator_handle
[in] The handle of the indicator, for which you need to know the number of parameters its is calculated on.
indicator_type
[out] A variable if the ENUM_INDICATOR type, into which the indicator type will be written.
parameters[]
[out] A dynamic array for receiving values of the MqlParam type, into which the list of indicator parameters will be written. The array size is returned by the IndicatorParameters() function.
Return Value
The number of input parameters of the indicator with the specified handle. In case of an error returns -1. For more details about the error call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also