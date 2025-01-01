//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- request deal and order history

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- in a loop by the list of all historical orders on the account

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected order

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the real properties of the selected order under the header

HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);

}

/*

result:

Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.00

Price open: 1.10491

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10491

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 1.10547

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10591

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display real properties of the |

//| selected historical order in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- get the order symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol

string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

header="Volume initial:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- get and display the initial volume when placing an order with a header of the specified width in the journal

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- display the unfulfilled order volume in the journal

header="Volume current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- display the price, specified in the order, in the journal

header="Price open:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the StopLoss level in the journal

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the TakeProfit level in the journal

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the current price by the order symbol in the journal

header="Price current:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- display the Limit order price, when StopLimit order is activated, in the journal

header="StopLimit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}