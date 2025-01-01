|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- request deal and order history
if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))
{
Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- in a loop by the list of all historical orders on the account
int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index
ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
if(ticket==0)
continue;
//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected order
string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));
PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);
//--- print all the real properties of the selected order under the header
HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);
}
/*
result:
Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:
Volume initial: 0.50
Volume current: 0.00
Price open: 1.10491
StopLoss: 0.00000
TakeProfit: 0.00000
Price current: 1.10491
StopLimit: 0.00000
Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:
Volume initial: 1.00
Volume current: 1.00
Price open: 1.10547
StopLoss: 0.00000
TakeProfit: 0.00000
Price current: 1.10591
StopLimit: 0.00000
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display real properties of the |
//| selected historical order in the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)
{
uint w=0;
string header="";
double value=0;
//--- get the order symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol
string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);
int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
header="Volume initial:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- get and display the initial volume when placing an order with a header of the specified width in the journal
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);
//--- display the unfulfilled order volume in the journal
header="Volume current:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);
//--- display the price, specified in the order, in the journal
header="Price open:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
//--- display the StopLoss level in the journal
header="StopLoss:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
//--- display the TakeProfit level in the journal
header="TakeProfit:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
//--- display the current price by the order symbol in the journal
header="Price current:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
//--- display the Limit order price, when StopLimit order is activated, in the journal
header="StopLimit:";
w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))
return;
PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the order type description |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
{
switch(type)
{
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");
case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");
case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");
default : return("Unknown order type");
}
}