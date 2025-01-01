DocumentationSections
HistoryOrderGetDouble

Returns the requested order property. The order property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // Property identifier
   );

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // Property identifier
   double&                     double_var         // Here we accept the property value
   );

Parameters

ticket_number

[in]  Order ticket.

property_id

[in]  Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

double_var

[out]  Variable of the double type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the double type.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- request deal and order history
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- in a loop by the list of all historical orders on the account
   int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- get the order type and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected order
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- print all the real properties of the selected order under the header
      HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket16);
     }
   /*
   result:
   Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:
   Volume initial0.50
   Volume current0.00
   Price open:     1.10491
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10491
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:
   Volume initial1.00
   Volume current1.00
   Price open:     1.10547
   StopLoss:       0.00000
   TakeProfit:     0.00000
   Price current:  1.10591
   StopLimit:      0.00000
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display real properties of the                                   |
//| selected historical order in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- get the order symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol
   string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_SYMBOL);
   int    digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
   header="Volume initial:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- get and display the initial volume when placing an order with a header of the specified width in the journal
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_INITIALvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the unfulfilled order volume in the journal
   header="Volume current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_VOLUME_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the price, specified in the order, in the journal
   header="Price open:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_OPENvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
   
//--- display the StopLoss level in the journal
   header="StopLoss:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_SLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the TakeProfit level in the journal
   header="TakeProfit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_TPvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the current price by the order symbol in the journal
   header="Price current:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_CURRENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
 
//--- display the Limit order price, when StopLimit order is activated, in the journal
   header="StopLimit:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticketORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMITvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f"wheaderdigitsvalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the order type description                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type");
     }
  }

