|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketTlsHandshake.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com
#property version "1.00"
#define SERVER "smtp.gmail.com"
#define PORT 587
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Switch manually to secure connection |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TlsHandshake(int socket)
{
//--- get server greeting
string rsp;
if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))
return(false);
//--- greet server
if(!SendString(socket,"EHLO my.domain.com\r\n"))
return(false);
//--- get a server response with a list of supported commands
if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))
return(false);
//--- print greeting
Print("SERVER: ",rsp);
//--- inform the server that we want to switch from an insecure connection to a secure one using TLS
if(!SendString(socket,"STARTTLS\r\n"))
return(false);
//--- get server response
if(!RecvString(socket,rsp))
return(false);
//--- in the example, we do not check the server response about readiness to switch to TLS ('Ready to start TLS')
//--- initiate a secure TLS (SSL) connection to the specified host using the TLS Handshake protocol
if(SocketTlsHandshake(socket,InpTimeout))
return(true);
Print("SocketTlsHandshake() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
{
//--- create a socket and get its handle
int socket=SocketCreate();
if(socket==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print("SocketCreate() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- connect to SERVER via PORT
if(!SocketConnect(socket,SERVER,PORT,10000))
{
Print("SocketConnect() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
//--- insecure connection established
PrintFormat("%s connection has been established to %s:%d",(PORT==443 ? "A secured" : "An unsecured"),SERVER,PORT);
//--- switch to secure connection
if(PORT!=443 && TlsHandshake(socket))
{
PrintFormat("Unsecured connection to %s:%d switched to secured",SERVER,PORT);
//--- if connection is protected by certificate, display its data
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
}
}
}
//--- close the socket after use
SocketClose(socket);
/*
result:
An unsecured connection has been established to smtp.gmail.com:587
SERVER: 220 smtp.gmail.com ESMTP a640c23a62f3a-a9b1f298319sm82305866b.105 - gsmtp
SERVER: 250-smtp.gmail.com at your service, [37.193.40.122]
250-SIZE 35882577
250-8BITMIME
250-STARTTLS
250-ENHANCEDSTATUSCODES
250-PIPELINING
250-CHUNKING
250 SMTPUTF8
SERVER: 220 2.0.0 Ready to start TLS
SocketTlsHandshake(): A secure connection to smtp.gmail.com:587 is now established
TLS certificate:
Owner: /CN=smtp.gmail.com
Issuer: /C=US/O=Google Trust Services/CN=WR2
Number: 1f:f4:db:2a:5a:e6:dc:52:0a:4c:05:ce:81:cc:c3:f7
Print: d6be8af229b5329cd3d4c2789c02aa94f89b421c
Expiration: 2024.12.30 08:25:30
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Send string to server |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SendString(int socket,const string str)
{
//--- convert the string to a character array
uchar data[];
int size=StringToCharArray(str,data,0,str.Length(),CP_UTF8);
//--- send data to the socket
ResetLastError();
if(SocketSend(socket,data,size)==size)
return(true);
//--- data sending error
Print("Failed to send data to server. Error ",GetLastError());
return false;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get a string from the server |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RecvString(int socket,string& result,uint timeout_ms=1000)
{
//--- wait for data to appear on the socket
ulong wait_time_end=GetMicrosecondCount()+timeout_ms*1000;
while(!SocketIsReadable(socket))
{
Sleep(10);
//--- timed out waiting for data - return NULL as response
if(wait_time_end<GetMicrosecondCount())
{
Print("ERROR: No response from server");
return(false);
}
}
//--- read data from socket
uchar data[128];
uint size=0;
string resp=NULL;
do
{
uchar b[1];
int n=SocketRead(socket,b,1,1000);
if(n < 0)
break;
if(n)
{
data[size++]=b[0];
if(size==data.Size())
{
resp += CharArrayToString(data,0,data.Size(),CP_UTF8);
size = 0;
}
}
}
while(SocketIsReadable(socket));
//--- copy the read data into the string
if(size)
resp+=CharArrayToString(data,0,size,CP_UTF8);
//--- if string is empty, then error
if(!resp.Length())
{
Print("ERROR: No response from server");
return(false);
}
//--- return the string
result=resp;
return(true);
}