#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- check for the presence of a symbol in the lists, if not found, report it and complete the work

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- add a symbol to the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- if a symbol is successfully added to the list, get its index in the Market Watch window and send the result to the journal

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- now remove the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- if a symbol is successfully removed from the list, its index in the Market Watch window is -1, send the deletion result to the journal

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

result:

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the symbol index in the Market Watch symbol list |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}