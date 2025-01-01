- CharToString
- CharArrayToString
- CharArrayToStruct
- StructToCharArray
- ColorToARGB
- ColorToString
- DoubleToString
- EnumToString
- IntegerToString
- ShortToString
- ShortArrayToString
- TimeToString
- NormalizeDouble
- StringToCharArray
- StringToColor
- StringToDouble
- StringToInteger
- StringToShortArray
- StringToTime
- StringFormat
Conversion Functions
This is a group of functions that provide conversion of data from one format into another.
The NormalizeDouble() function must be specially noted as it provides the necessary accuracy of the price presentation. In trading operations, no unnormalized prices may be used if their accuracy even a digit exceeds that required by the trade server.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Converting a symbol code into a one-character string
|
Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy
|
Converting an enumeration value of any type to string
|
Rounding of a floating point number to a specified accuracy
|
Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of double type
|
Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of long type
|
Converting a string containing time or date in "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi]" format into datetime type
|
Converting a value containing time in seconds elapsed since 01.01.1970 into a string of "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format
|
Converting int into a string of preset length
|
Converting symbol code (unicode) into one-symbol string
|
Copying array part into a string
|
Symbol-wise copying a string to a selected part of array of ushort type
|
Converting symbol code (ansi) into one-symbol array
|
Symbol-wise copying a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type
|
Copy uchar type array to POD structure
|
Copy POD structure to uchar type array
|
Converting color type to uint type to receive ARGB representation of the color.
|
Converting color value into string as "R,G,B"
|
Converting "R,G,B" string or string with color name into color type value
|
Converting number into string according to preset format
See also