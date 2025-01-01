Conversion Functions

This is a group of functions that provide conversion of data from one format into another.

The NormalizeDouble() function must be specially noted as it provides the necessary accuracy of the price presentation. In trading operations, no unnormalized prices may be used if their accuracy even a digit exceeds that required by the trade server.

Function Action CharToString Converting a symbol code into a one-character string DoubleToString Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy EnumToString Converting an enumeration value of any type to string NormalizeDouble Rounding of a floating point number to a specified accuracy StringToDouble Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of double type StringToInteger Converting a string containing a symbol representation of number into number of long type StringToTime Converting a string containing time or date in "yyyy.mm.dd [hh:mi]" format into datetime type TimeToString Converting a value containing time in seconds elapsed since 01.01.1970 into a string of "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" format IntegerToString Converting int into a string of preset length ShortToString Converting symbol code (unicode) into one-symbol string ShortArrayToString Copying array part into a string StringToShortArray Symbol-wise copying a string to a selected part of array of ushort type CharArrayToString Converting symbol code (ansi) into one-symbol array StringToCharArray Symbol-wise copying a string converted from Unicode to ANSI, to a selected place of array of uchar type CharArrayToStruct Copy uchar type array to POD structure StructToCharArray Copy POD structure to uchar type array ColorToARGB Converting color type to uint type to receive ARGB representation of the color. ColorToString Converting color value into string as "R,G,B" StringToColor Converting "R,G,B" string or string with color name into color type value StringFormat Converting number into string according to preset format

