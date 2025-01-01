OrderGetTicket

Returns ticket of a corresponding order and automatically selects the order for further working with it using functions.

ulong OrderGetTicket(

int index

);

Parameters

index

[in] Number of an order in the list of current orders.

Return Value

Value of the ulong type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal. An order is a request to conduct a transaction, while a position is a result of one or more deals.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

Function OrderGetTicket() copies data about an order into the program environment, and further calls of OrderGetDouble(), OrderGetInteger(), OrderGetString() return the earlier copied data. This means that the order itself may no longer exist (or its open price, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels or expiration has changed), but data of this order still can be obtained. To ensure receipt of fresh data about an order, it is recommended to call OrderGetTicket() right before referring to them.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- variables for returning values from order properties

ulong ticket;

double open_price;

double initial_volume;

datetime time_setup;

string symbol;

string type;

long order_magic;

long positionID;

//--- number of current pending orders

uint total=OrdersTotal();

//--- go through orders in a loop

for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)

{

//--- return order ticket by its position in the list

if((ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)

{

//--- return order properties

open_price =OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);

time_setup =(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);

symbol =OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

order_magic =OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);

positionID =OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID);

initial_volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);

type =EnumToString(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)));

//--- prepare and show information about the order

printf("#ticket %d %s %G %s at %G was set up at %s",

ticket, // order ticket

type, // type

initial_volume, // placed volume

symbol, // symbol

open_price, // specified open price

TimeToString(time_setup)// time of order placing

);

}

}

//---

}

See also

OrdersTotal(), OrderSelect(), OrderGetInteger()