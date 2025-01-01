OrderGetDouble

Returns the requested property of an order, pre-selected using OrderGetTicket or OrderSelect. The order property must be of the double type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double OrderGetDouble(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of a function. If successful, the value of the property is placed in a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.

double_var

[out] Variable of the double type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the double type. If the function fails, 0 is returned.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

To ensure receipt of fresh data about an order, it is recommended to call OrderSelect() right before referring to them.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- in a loop by the list of all account orders

int total=OrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index

ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of real properties of the selected order

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an active pending order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the real properties of the selected order under the header

OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(16);

}

/*

result:

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Limit #2812000714:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 145.282

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.044

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Limit #2812001112:

Volume initial: 1.00

Volume current: 1.00

Price open: 144.836

StopLoss: 0.000

TakeProfit: 0.000

Price current: 145.051

StopLimit: 0.000

Double properties of an active pending order Buy Stop #2812001488:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10642

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10530

StopLimit: 0.00000

Double properties of an active pending order Sell Stop #2812001712:

Volume initial: 0.50

Volume current: 0.50

Price open: 1.10374

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Price current: 1.10525

StopLimit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display real properties of the selected order in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const uint header_width=0)

{

//--- get the order symbol and the number of decimal places for the symbol

string symbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- display the initial volume when placing an order with a header of the specified width in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume initial:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);



//--- display the unfulfilled order volume in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Volume current:",header_width,2,ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);



//--- display the price, specified in the order, in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Price open:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);



//--- display the StopLoss level in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLoss:",header_width,digits,ORDER_SL);



//--- display the TakeProfit level in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("TakeProfit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_TP);



//--- display the current price by the order symbol in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("Price current:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);



//--- display the Limit order price, when StopLimit order is activated, in the journal

OrderPropertyPrint("StopLimit:",header_width,digits,ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display the order real property value in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OrderPropertyPrint(const string header, uint header_width, int digits, ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE property)

{

double value=0;

if(!OrderGetDouble(property, value))

PrintFormat("Cannot get property %s, error=%d", EnumToString(property), GetLastError());

else

{

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

}

