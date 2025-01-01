DocumentationSections
Returns the value of a corresponding property of the mql5 program environment. The property must be of string type.

string  TerminalInfoString(
   int  property_id      // identifier of a property
   );

Parameters

property_id

[in] Identifier of a property. Can be one of the values of the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING enumeration.

Return Value

Value of string type.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get OS and terminal data
   string os_ver  = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_OS_VERSION);      // user's OS
   string name    = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_NAME);            // terminal name
   string path    = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_PATH);            // folder the terminal is launched from
   string data    = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH);       // folder for storing the terminal data
   string common  = TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH); // common folder for all client terminals installed on the computer
 
//--- send the obtained data to the journal
   PrintFormat("OS: %s\nTerminal: %s\n- Path: %s\n- Data path: %s\n- Common Data path: %s"os_vernamepathdatacommon);
   /*
   OSWindows 10 build 19045
   TerminalMetaTrader 5
   - PathE:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5
   - Data pathE:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5
   - Common Data pathC:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common
   */
  }