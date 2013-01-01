|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadLong.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "Volume"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrYellow
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- parameters for data reading
input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
//--- global variables
int ind=0;
int size=0;
long volume_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
//--- indicator buffers
double buff[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- open the file
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- first, read the amount of data in the file
size=(int)FileReadLong(file_handle);
//--- allocate memory for the arrays
ArrayResize(volume_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- read data from the file
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadLong(file_handle);
volume_buff[i]=FileReadLong(file_handle);
}
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- bind the array to the indicator buffer with 0 index
SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- set the indicator values that will be visible on the chart
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- 0 by default
buff[i]=0;
//--- check if any data is still present
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- if dates coincide, the value from the file is used
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
buff[i]=(double)volume_buff[j];
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}