//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadLong.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Volume"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrYellow

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- parameters for data reading

input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//--- global variables

int ind=0;

int size=0;

long volume_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- indicator buffers

double buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- first, read the amount of data in the file

size=(int)FileReadLong(file_handle);

//--- allocate memory for the arrays

ArrayResize(volume_buff,size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,size);

//--- read data from the file

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadLong(file_handle);

volume_buff[i]=FileReadLong(file_handle);

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- bind the array to the indicator buffer with 0 index

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---- set the indicator values that will be visible on the chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 by default

buff[i]=0;

//--- check if any data is still present

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- if dates coincide, the value from the file is used

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

buff[i]=(double)volume_buff[j];

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}