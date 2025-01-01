- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
It enters a message in the Expert Advisor log. Parameters can be of any type.
|
void Print(
Parameters
...
[in] Any values separated by commas. The number of parameters cannot exceed 64.
Note
Arrays cannot be passed to the Print() function. Arrays must be input element-by-element.
Data of double type are shown with the accuracy of up to 16 digits after a decimal point, and can be output either in traditional or in scientific format, depending on what entry will be more compact. Data of float type are output with 5 digits after a decimal point. To output real numbers with another accuracy or in a predefined format, use the PrintFormat() function.
Data of bool type are output as "true" or "false" lines. Dates are shown as YYYY.MM.DD HH:MI:SS. To show data in another format, use TimeToString(). Data of color type are returned either as R,G,B line or as a color name, if this color is present in the color set.
Print() function does not work during optimization in the Strategy Tester.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
See also