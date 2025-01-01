Print

It enters a message in the Expert Advisor log. Parameters can be of any type.

void Print(

argument,

...

);

Parameters

...

[in] Any values separated by commas. The number of parameters cannot exceed 64.

Note

Arrays cannot be passed to the Print() function. Arrays must be input element-by-element.

Data of double type are shown with the accuracy of up to 16 digits after a decimal point, and can be output either in traditional or in scientific format, depending on what entry will be more compact. Data of float type are output with 5 digits after a decimal point. To output real numbers with another accuracy or in a predefined format, use the PrintFormat() function.

Data of bool type are output as "true" or "false" lines. Dates are shown as YYYY.MM.DD HH:MI:SS. To show data in another format, use TimeToString(). Data of color type are returned either as R,G,B line or as a color name, if this color is present in the color set.

Print() function does not work during optimization in the Strategy Tester.

Example:

void OnStart()

{

//--- Output DBL_MAX using Print(), this is equivalent to PrintFormat(%%.16G,DBL_MAX)

Print("---- how DBL_MAX looks like -----");

Print("Print(DBL_MAX)=",DBL_MAX);

//--- Now output a DBL_MAX number using PrintFormat()

PrintFormat("PrintFormat(%%.16G,DBL_MAX)=%.16G",DBL_MAX);

//--- Output to the Experts journal

// Print(DBL_MAX)=1.797693134862316e+308

// PrintFormat(%.16G,DBL_MAX)=1.797693134862316E+308



//--- See how float is output

float c=(float)M_PI; // We should explicitly cast to the target type

Print("c=",c, " Pi=",M_PI, " (float)M_PI=",(float)M_PI);

// c=3.14159 Pi=3.141592653589793 (float)M_PI=3.14159



//--- Show what can happen with arithmetic operations with real types

double a=7,b=200;

Print("---- Before arithmetic operations");

Print("a=",a," b=",b);

Print("Print(DoubleToString(b,16))=",DoubleToString(b,16));

//--- Divide a by b (7/200)

a=a/b;

//--- Now emulate restoring a value in the b variable

b=7.0/a; // It is expected that b=7.0/(7.0/200.0)=>7.0/7.0*200.0=200 - but it differs

//--- Output the newly calculated value of b

Print("----- After arithmetic operations");

Print("Print(b)=",b);

Print("Print(DoubleToString(b,16))=",DoubleToString(b,16));

//--- Output to the Experts journal

// Print(b)=200.0

// Print(DoubleToString(b,16))=199.9999999999999716 (see that b is no more equal to 200.0)



//--- Create a very small value epsilon=1E-013

double epsilon=1e-13;

Print("---- Create a very small value");

Print("epsilon=",epsilon); // Get epsilon=1E-013

//--- Now subtract epsilon from b and again output the value to the Experts journal

b=b-epsilon;

//--- Use two ways

Print("---- After subtracting epsilon from the b variable");

Print("Print(b)=",b);

Print("Print(DoubleToString(b,16))=",DoubleToString(b,16));

//--- Output to the Experts journal

// Print(b)=199.9999999999999 (now the value of b after subtracting epsilon cannot be rounded to 200)

// Print(DoubleToString(b,16))=199.9999999999998578

// (now the value of b after subtracting epsilon cannot be rounded to 200)

}

See also

DoubleToString, StringFormat