ArrayGetAsSeries

It checks direction of an array index.

bool ArrayGetAsSeries(

const void& array[]

);

Parameters

array

[in] Checked array.

Return Value

Returns true, if the specified array has the AS_SERIES flag set, i.e. access to the array is performed back to front as in timeseries. A timeseries differs from a usual array in that the indexing of timeseries elements is performed from its end to beginning (from the newest data to old).

Note

To check whether an array belongs to timeseries, use the ArrayIsSeries() function. Arrays of price data passed as input parameters into the OnCalculate() function do not obligatorily have the indexing direction the same as in timeseries. The necessary indexing direction can be set using the ArraySetAsSeries() function.

Example:

#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"

#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"

#property description "as a histrogram."

//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 3

//--- input parameters

input bool InpAsSeries=true; // Indexing direction in the indicator buffer

input bool InpPrices=true; // Calculation prices (true - Open,Close; false - High,Low)

//--- indicator buffer

double ExtBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Calculating indicator values |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,

const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])

{

//--- start variable for calculation of bars

int start=prev_calculated;

//--- work at the last bar if the indicator values have already been calculated at the previous tick

if(prev_calculated>0)

start--;

//--- define indexing direction in arrays

bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);

bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);

bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);

//--- replace indexing direction with direct one if necessary

if(as_series_first)

ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);

if(as_series_second)

ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);

if(as_series_buffer)

ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);

//--- calculate indicator values

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- bind indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);

//--- set indexing element in the indicator buffer

ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);

//--- check for what prices the indicator is calculated

if(InpPrices)

{

//--- Open and Close prices

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");

//--- set the indicator color

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);

}

else

{

//--- High and Low prices

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");

//--- set the indicator color

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- calculate the indicator according to the flag value

if(InpPrices)

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);

else

CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

See also

Access to timeseries, ArraySetAsSeries