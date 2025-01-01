|
#property description "Indicator calculates absolute values of the difference between"
#property description "Open and Close or High and Low prices displaying them in a separate subwindow"
#property description "as a histrogram."
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- input parameters
input bool InpAsSeries=true; // Indexing direction in the indicator buffer
input bool InpPrices=true; // Calculation prices (true - Open,Close; false - High,Low)
//--- indicator buffer
double ExtBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating indicator values |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CandleSizeOnBuffer(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const double &first[],const double &second[],double &buffer[])
{
//--- start variable for calculation of bars
int start=prev_calculated;
//--- work at the last bar if the indicator values have already been calculated at the previous tick
if(prev_calculated>0)
start--;
//--- define indexing direction in arrays
bool as_series_first=ArrayGetAsSeries(first);
bool as_series_second=ArrayGetAsSeries(second);
bool as_series_buffer=ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer);
//--- replace indexing direction with direct one if necessary
if(as_series_first)
ArraySetAsSeries(first,false);
if(as_series_second)
ArraySetAsSeries(second,false);
if(as_series_buffer)
ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,false);
//--- calculate indicator values
for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
buffer[i]=MathAbs(first[i]-second[i]);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- bind indicator buffers
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer);
//--- set indexing element in the indicator buffer
ArraySetAsSeries(ExtBuffer,InpAsSeries);
//--- check for what prices the indicator is calculated
if(InpPrices)
{
//--- Open and Close prices
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"BodySize");
//--- set the indicator color
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrOrange);
}
else
{
//--- High and Low prices
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"ShadowSize");
//--- set the indicator color
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,clrDodgerBlue);
}
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- calculate the indicator according to the flag value
if(InpPrices)
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,open,close,ExtBuffer);
else
CandleSizeOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,ExtBuffer);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}