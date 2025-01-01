MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextClearColors
- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextClearColors
Sets a specified color to all pixels for the rendering buffer.
|
bool DXContextClearColors(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
color
[in] Rendering color.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The DXContextClearColors() function can be used for clearing the color buffer before rendering the next frame.