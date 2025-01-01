DocumentationSections
Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet().

bool  DXDraw(
   int   context,               // graphic context handle 
   uint  start=0,               // first vertex index
   uint  count=WHOLE_ARRAY      // number of vertices
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

start=0

[in]  Index of the first vertex for rendering.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of vertices to render.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

Shaders should be preliminarily set using DXShaderSet() for rendering vertices.