- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXDraw
Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet().
bool DXDraw(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
start=0
[in] Index of the first vertex for rendering.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of vertices to render.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
Shaders should be preliminarily set using DXShaderSet() for rendering vertices.