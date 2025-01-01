DXDraw

Renders the vertices of the vertex buffer set in DXBufferSet().

bool DXDraw(

int context,

uint start=0,

uint count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

start=0

[in] Index of the first vertex for rendering.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of vertices to render.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

Shaders should be preliminarily set using DXShaderSet() for rendering vertices.