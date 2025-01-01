MQL5 ReferenceConversion FunctionsColorToString
It converts color value into string of "R,G,B" form.
string ColorToString(
Parameters
color_value
[in] Color value in color type variable.
color_name
[in] Return color name if it is identical to one of predefined color constants.
Return Value
String presentation of color as "R,G,B", where R, G and B are decimal constants from 0 to 255 converted into a string. If the color_name=true parameter is set, it will try to convert color value into color name.
Example:
string clr=ColorToString(C'0,255,0'); // green color
