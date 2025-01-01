ColorToString

It converts color value into string of "R,G,B" form.

string ColorToString(

color color_value,

bool color_name

);

Parameters

color_value

[in] Color value in color type variable.

color_name

[in] Return color name if it is identical to one of predefined color constants.

Return Value

String presentation of color as "R,G,B", where R, G and B are decimal constants from 0 to 255 converted into a string. If the color_name=true parameter is set, it will try to convert color value into color name.

Example:

string clr=ColorToString(C'0,255,0'); // green color

Print(clr);



clr=ColorToString(C'0,255,0',true); // get color constant

Print(clr);

See also

StringToColor, ColorToARGB