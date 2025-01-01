GetLastError

Returns the contents of the system variable _LastError.

int GetLastError();

Return Value

Returns the value of the last error that occurred during the execution of an mql5 program.

Note

After the function call, the contents of _LastError are not reset. To reset this variable, you need to call ResetLastError().

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

MqlRates rates[1]={}; // display the current bar data here



//--- intentionally call a function with inappropriate parameters

int res=CopyRates(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 2, rates);

if(res!=2)

PrintFormat("CopyRates() returned %d. LastError %d", res, GetLastError());



//--- reset the last error code before copying the current bar data to the MqlRates structure

ResetLastError();

//--- if the function does not work correctly, the error code will differ from 0

CopyRates(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 1, rates);

Print("CopyRates() error ", GetLastError());



//--- print the array of obtained values

ArrayPrint(rates);

}

See also

Trade Server Return Codes