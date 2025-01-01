- GetLastError
GetLastError
Returns the contents of the system variable _LastError.
|
int GetLastError();
Return Value
Returns the value of the last error that occurred during the execution of an mql5 program.
Note
After the function call, the contents of _LastError are not reset. To reset this variable, you need to call ResetLastError().
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
