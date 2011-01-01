ObjectSetInteger

The function sets the value of the corresponding object property. The object property must be of the datetime, int, color, bool or char type. There are 2 variants of the function.

Setting property value, without modifier

bool ObjectSetInteger(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

long prop_value

);

Setting a property value indicating the modifier

bool ObjectSetInteger(

long chart_id,

string name,

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int prop_modifier,

long prop_value

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier. 0 means the current chart.

name

[in] Name of the object.

prop_id

[in] ID of the object property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

prop_modifier

[in] Modifier of the specified property. It denotes the number of the level in Fibonacci tools and in the graphical object Andrew's pitchfork. The numeration of levels starts from zero.

prop_value

[in] The value of the property.

Return Value

The function returns true only if the command to change properties of a graphical object has been sent to a chart successfully. Otherwise it returns false. To read more about the error call GetLastError().

Note

The function uses an asynchronous call, which means that the function does not wait for the execution of the command that has been added to the queue of the specified chart. Instead, it immediately returns control.

To check the command execution result, you can use a function that requests the specified object property. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result, and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

An example of how to create a table of Web colors

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Table of Web Colors|

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp |

//| https://www.metaquotes.net |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#define X_SIZE 140 // width of an edit object

#define Y_SIZE 33 // height of an edit object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Array of web colors |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

color ExtClr[140]=

{

clrAliceBlue,clrAntiqueWhite,clrAqua,clrAquamarine,clrAzure,clrBeige,clrBisque,clrBlack,clrBlanchedAlmond,

clrBlue,clrBlueViolet,clrBrown,clrBurlyWood,clrCadetBlue,clrChartreuse,clrChocolate,clrCoral,clrCornflowerBlue,

clrCornsilk,clrCrimson,clrCyan,clrDarkBlue,clrDarkCyan,clrDarkGoldenrod,clrDarkGray,clrDarkGreen,clrDarkKhaki,

clrDarkMagenta,clrDarkOliveGreen,clrDarkOrange,clrDarkOrchid,clrDarkRed,clrDarkSalmon,clrDarkSeaGreen,

clrDarkSlateBlue,clrDarkSlateGray,clrDarkTurquoise,clrDarkViolet,clrDeepPink,clrDeepSkyBlue,clrDimGray,

clrDodgerBlue,clrFireBrick,clrFloralWhite,clrForestGreen,clrFuchsia,clrGainsboro,clrGhostWhite,clrGold,

clrGoldenrod,clrGray,clrGreen,clrGreenYellow,clrHoneydew,clrHotPink,clrIndianRed,clrIndigo,clrIvory,clrKhaki,

clrLavender,clrLavenderBlush,clrLawnGreen,clrLemonChiffon,clrLightBlue,clrLightCoral,clrLightCyan,

clrLightGoldenrod,clrLightGreen,clrLightGray,clrLightPink,clrLightSalmon,clrLightSeaGreen,clrLightSkyBlue,

clrLightSlateGray,clrLightSteelBlue,clrLightYellow,clrLime,clrLimeGreen,clrLinen,clrMagenta,clrMaroon,

clrMediumAquamarine,clrMediumBlue,clrMediumOrchid,clrMediumPurple,clrMediumSeaGreen,clrMediumSlateBlue,

clrMediumSpringGreen,clrMediumTurquoise,clrMediumVioletRed,clrMidnightBlue,clrMintCream,clrMistyRose,clrMoccasin,

clrNavajoWhite,clrNavy,clrOldLace,clrOlive,clrOliveDrab,clrOrange,clrOrangeRed,clrOrchid,clrPaleGoldenrod,

clrPaleGreen,clrPaleTurquoise,clrPaleVioletRed,clrPapayaWhip,clrPeachPuff,clrPeru,clrPink,clrPlum,clrPowderBlue,

clrPurple,clrRed,clrRosyBrown,clrRoyalBlue,clrSaddleBrown,clrSalmon,clrSandyBrown,clrSeaGreen,clrSeashell,

clrSienna,clrSilver,clrSkyBlue,clrSlateBlue,clrSlateGray,clrSnow,clrSpringGreen,clrSteelBlue,clrTan,clrTeal,

clrThistle,clrTomato,clrTurquoise,clrViolet,clrWheat,clrWhite,clrWhiteSmoke,clrYellow,clrYellowGreen

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creating and initializing an edit object |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CreateColorBox(int x,int y,color c)

{

//--- generate a name for a new edit object

string name="ColorBox_"+(string)x+"_"+(string)y;

//--- create a new edit object

if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_EDIT,0,0,0))

{

Print("Cannot create: '",name,"'");

return;

}

//--- set coordinates, width and height

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x*X_SIZE);

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y*Y_SIZE);

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,X_SIZE);

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,Y_SIZE);

//--- set text color

if(clrBlack==c) ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);

else ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack);

//--- set background color

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,c);

//--- set text

ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,(string)c);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create 7x20 table of colored edit objects

for(uint i=0;i<140;i++)

CreateColorBox(i%7,i/7,ExtClr[i]);

}

