The Trade Request Structure (MqlTradeRequest)

Interaction between the client terminal and a trade server for executing the order placing operation is performed by using trade requests. The trade request is represented by the special predefined structure of MqlTradeRequest type, which contain all the fields necessary to perform trade deals. The request processing result is represented by the structure of MqlTradeResult type.

struct MqlTradeRequest

{

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS action; // Trade operation type

ulong magic; // Expert Advisor ID (magic number)

ulong order; // Order ticket

string symbol; // Trade symbol

double volume; // Requested volume for a deal in lots

double price; // Price

double stoplimit; // StopLimit level of the order

double sl; // Stop Loss level of the order

double tp; // Take Profit level of the order

ulong deviation; // Maximal possible deviation from the requested price

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; // Order type

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling; // Order execution type

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time; // Order expiration type

datetime expiration; // Order expiration time (for the orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type)

string comment; // Order comment

ulong position; // Position ticket

ulong position_by; // The ticket of an opposite position

};

Fields description

Field Description action Trade operation type. Can be one of the ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS enumeration values. magic Expert Advisor ID. It allows organizing analytical processing of trade orders. Each Expert Advisor can set its own unique ID when sending a trade request. order Order ticket. It is used for modifying pending orders. symbol Symbol of the order. It is not necessary for order modification and position close operations. volume Requested order volume in lots. Note that the real volume of a deal will depend on the order execution type. price Price, reaching which the order must be executed. Market orders of symbols, whose execution type is "Market Execution" (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET), of TRADE_ACTION_DEAL type, do not require specification of price. stoplimit The price value, at which the Limit pending order will be placed, when price reaches the price value (this condition is obligatory). Until then the pending order is not placed. sl Stop Loss price in case of the unfavorable price movement tp Take Profit price in the case of the favorable price movement deviation The maximal price deviation, specified in points type Order type. Can be one of the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration values. type_filling Order execution type. Can be one of the enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING values. type_time Order expiration type. Can be one of the enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME values. expiration Order expiration time (for orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type) comment Order comment position Ticket of a position. Should be filled in when a position is modified or closed to identify the position. As a rule it is equal to the ticket of the order, based on which the position was opened. position_by Ticket of an opposite position. Used when a position is closed by an opposite one open for the same symbol in the opposite direction.

When modifying or closing a position in the hedging system, make sure to specify its ticket (MqlTradeRequest::position). The ticket can also be specified in the netting system, though a position is identified by the symbol name.

For sending orders to perform trade operations it is necessary to use the OrderSend() function. For each trade operation it is necessary to specify obligatory fields; optional fields also may be filled. There are seven possible cases to send a trade order:

Request Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Request Execution mode (trade upon requested prices). It requires to specify the following 9 fields:

action

symbol

volume

price

sl

tp

deviation

type

type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Instant Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Instant Execution mode (trade by current prices). It requires specification of the following 9 fields:

action

symbol

volume

price

sl

tp

deviation

type

type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Market Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Market Execution mode. It requires to specify the following 5 fields:

action

symbol

volume

type

type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Exchange Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Exchange Execution mode. It requires to specify the following 5 fields:

action

symbol

volume

type

type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Buy position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Opening Buy position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters of request

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY; // order type

request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Sell position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Opening Sell position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters of request

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.2; // volume of 0.2 lot

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // order type

request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); // price for opening

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for closing positions:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Closing all positions |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request;

MqlTradeResult result;

int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions

//--- iterate over all open positions

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); // ticket of the position

string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position

double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // volume of the position

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // type of the position

//--- output information about the position

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s [%I64d]",

position_ticket,

position_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)

{

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation

request.position =position_ticket; // ticket of the position

request.symbol =position_symbol; // symbol

request.volume =volume; // volume of the position

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the position

//--- set the price and order type depending on the position type

if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;

}

else

{

request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;

}

//--- output information about the closure

PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

//---

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



SL & TP Modification

Trade order to modify the StopLoss and/or TakeProfit price levels. It requires to specify the following 4 fields:

action

symbol

sl

tp

position

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit of position |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request;

MqlTradeResult result;

int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions

//--- iterate over all open positions

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position

string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position

double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // volume of the position

double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); // Stop Loss of the position

double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); // Take Profit of the position

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // type of the position

//--- output information about the position

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s sl: %s tp: %s [%I64d]",

position_ticket,

position_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

DoubleToString(sl,digits),

DoubleToString(tp,digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)

{

//--- calculate the current price levels

double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);

double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);

int stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);

double price_level;

//--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set

if(stop_level<=0)

stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price

else

stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability



//--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values

price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)

{

sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);

tp=NormalizeDouble(bid+price_level,digits);

}

else

{

sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);

tp=NormalizeDouble(ask-price_level,digits);

}

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; // type of trade operation

request.position=position_ticket; // ticket of the position

request.symbol=position_symbol; // symbol

request.sl =sl; // Stop Loss of the position

request.tp =tp; // Take Profit of the position

request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the position

//--- output information about the modification

PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Pending Order

Trade order to place a pending order. It requires to specify the following 11 fields:

action

symbol

volume

price

stoplimit

sl

tp

type

type_filling

type_time

expiration

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation for placing a pending order:

#property description "Example of placing pending orders"

#property script_show_inputs

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Placing pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

//--- parameters to place a pending order

request.action =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // type of trade operation

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.volume =0.1; // volume of 0.1 lot

request.deviation=2; // allowed deviation from the price

request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the order

int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

double price; // order triggering price

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point

int digits=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places (precision)

//--- checking the type of operation

if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; // order type

price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening

request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

{

request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; // order type

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-offset*point; // price for opening

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders"); // if not pending order is selected

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Modify Pending Order

Trade order to modify the prices of a pending order. It requires to specify the following 7 fields:

action

order

price

sl

tp

type_time

expiration

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY trade operation for modifying the price levels of pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Modification of pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders

//--- iterate over all placed pending orders

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- parameters of the order

ulong order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

string order_symbol=Symbol(); // symbol

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(order_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places

ulong magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the order

double volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT); // current volume of the order

double sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); // current Stop Loss of the order

double tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); // current Take Profit of the order

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); // type of the order

int offset = 50; // offset from the current price to place the order, in points

double price; // order triggering price

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(order_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); // value of point

//--- output information about the order

PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s sl: %s tp: %s [%I64d]",

order_ticket,

order_symbol,

EnumToString(type),

volume,

DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),

DoubleToString(sl,digits),

DoubleToString(tp,digits),

magic);

//--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)

{

request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY; // type of trade operation

request.order = OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol

request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price

//--- setting the price level, Take Profit and Stop Loss of the order depending on its type

if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

{

price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-offset*point;

request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);

request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);

request.price =NormalizeDouble(price,digits); // normalized opening price

}

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Delete Pending Order

Trade order to delete a pending order. It requires to specify the following 2 fields:

action

order

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE trade operation for deleting pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456 // MagicNumber of the expert

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Deleting pending orders |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request

MqlTradeRequest request={};

MqlTradeResult result={};

int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders

//--- iterate over all placed pending orders

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

ulong order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i); // order ticket

ulong magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the order

//--- if the MagicNumber matches

if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)

{

//--- zeroing the request and result values

ZeroMemory(request);

ZeroMemory(result);

//--- setting the operation parameters

request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE; // type of trade operation

request.order = order_ticket; // order ticket

//--- send the request

if(!OrderSend(request,result))

PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code

//--- information about the operation

PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



See also

Structures and Classes, Trade Functions, Order Properties