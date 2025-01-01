DocumentationSections
The Trade Request Structure (MqlTradeRequest)

Interaction between the client terminal and a trade server for executing the order placing operation is performed by using trade requests. The trade request is represented by the special predefined structure of MqlTradeRequest type, which contain all the fields necessary to perform trade deals. The request processing result is represented by the structure of MqlTradeResult type.

struct MqlTradeRequest
  {
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS    action;           // Trade operation type
   ulong                         magic;            // Expert Advisor ID (magic number)
   ulong                         order;            // Order ticket
   string                        symbol;           // Trade symbol
   double                        volume;           // Requested volume for a deal in lots
   double                        price;            // Price
   double                        stoplimit;        // StopLimit level of the order
   double                        sl;               // Stop Loss level of the order
   double                        tp;               // Take Profit level of the order
   ulong                         deviation;        // Maximal possible deviation from the requested price
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE               type;             // Order type
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING       type_filling;     // Order execution type
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME          type_time;        // Order expiration type
   datetime                      expiration;       // Order expiration time (for the orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type)
   string                        comment;          // Order comment
   ulong                         position;         // Position ticket
   ulong                         position_by;      // The ticket of an opposite position
  };

Fields description

Field

Description

action

Trade operation type. Can be one of the ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS enumeration values.

magic

Expert Advisor ID. It allows organizing analytical processing of trade orders. Each Expert Advisor can set its own unique ID when sending a trade request.

order

Order ticket. It is used for modifying pending orders.

symbol

Symbol of the order. It is not necessary for order modification and position close operations.

volume

Requested order volume in lots. Note that the real volume of a deal will depend on the order execution type.

price

Price, reaching which the order must be executed. Market orders of symbols, whose execution type is "Market Execution" (SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET), of TRADE_ACTION_DEAL type, do not require specification of price.

stoplimit

The price value, at which the Limit pending order will be placed, when price reaches the price value (this condition is obligatory). Until then the pending order is not placed.

sl

Stop Loss price in case of the unfavorable price movement

tp

Take Profit price in the case of the favorable price movement

deviation

The maximal price deviation, specified in points

type

Order type. Can be one of the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration values.

type_filling

Order execution type. Can be one of the enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING values.

type_time

Order expiration type. Can be one of the enumeration ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME values.

expiration

Order expiration time (for orders of ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type)

comment

Order comment

position

Ticket of a position. Should be filled in when a position is modified or closed to identify the position. As a rule it is equal to the ticket of the order, based on which the position was opened.

position_by

Ticket of an opposite position. Used when a position is closed by an opposite one open for the same symbol in the opposite direction.

When modifying or closing a position in the hedging system, make sure to specify its ticket (MqlTradeRequest::position). The ticket can also be specified in the netting system, though a position is identified by the symbol name.

For sending orders to perform trade operations it is necessary to use the OrderSend() function. For each trade operation it is necessary to specify obligatory fields; optional fields also may be filled. There are seven possible cases to send a trade order:

Request Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Request Execution mode (trade upon requested prices). It requires to specify the following 9 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • volume
  • price
  • sl
  • tp
  • deviation
  • type
  • type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Instant Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Instant Execution mode (trade by current prices). It requires specification of the following 9 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • volume
  • price
  • sl
  • tp
  • deviation
  • type
  • type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Market Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Market Execution mode. It requires to specify the following 5 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • volume
  • type
  • type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Exchange Execution

This is a trade order to open a position in the Exchange Execution mode. It requires to specify the following 5 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • volume
  • type
  • type_filling

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Buy position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening Buy position                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters of request
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.1;                                   // volume of 0.1 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                        // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK); // price for opening
   request.deviation=5;                                     // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for opening a Sell position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening Sell position                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters of request
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                     // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                              // symbol
   request.volume   =0.2;                                   // volume of 0.2 lot
   request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                       // order type
   request.price    =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); // price for opening
   request.deviation=5;                                     // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                          // MagicNumber of the order
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());     // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Example of the TRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation for closing positions:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456   // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closing all positions                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);                                      // ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);                        // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);              // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);                                  // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);                                 // volume of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);    // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)
        {
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;        // type of trade operation
         request.position =position_ticket;          // ticket of the position
         request.symbol   =position_symbol;          // symbol 
         request.volume   =volume;                   // volume of the position
         request.deviation=5;                        // allowed deviation from the price
         request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;             // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- set the price and order type depending on the position type
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
            request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
           }
         else
           {
            request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
            request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
           }
         //--- output information about the closure
         PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
         //---
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
SL & TP Modification

Trade order to modify the StopLoss and/or TakeProfit price levels. It requires to specify the following 4 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • sl
  • tp
  • position

 

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_SLTP trade operation for modifying the Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an open position:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modification of Stop Loss and Take Profit of position            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request;
   MqlTradeResult  result;
   int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions   
//--- iterate over all open positions
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);// ticket of the position
      string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol 
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position
      double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);    // volume of the position
      double sl=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);  // Stop Loss of the position
      double tp=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);  // Take Profit of the position
      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // type of the position
      //--- output information about the position
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  position_ticket,
                  position_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         //--- calculate the current price levels
         double price=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
         double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
         int    stop_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
         double price_level;
         //--- if the minimum allowed offset distance in points from the current close price is not set
         if(stop_level<=0)
            stop_level=150; // set the offset distance of 150 points from the current close price
         else
            stop_level+=50; // set the offset distance to (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL + 50) points for reliability
 
         //--- calculation and rounding of the Stop Loss and Take Profit values
         price_level=stop_level*SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
         if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(bid-price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(bid+price_level,digits);
           }
         else
           {
            sl=NormalizeDouble(ask+price_level,digits);
            tp=NormalizeDouble(ask-price_level,digits);
           }
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters
         request.action  =TRADE_ACTION_SLTP// type of trade operation
         request.position=position_ticket;   // ticket of the position
         request.symbol=position_symbol;     // symbol 
         request.sl      =sl;                // Stop Loss of the position
         request.tp      =tp;                // Take Profit of the position
         request.magic=EXPERT_MAGIC;         // MagicNumber of the position
         //--- output information about the modification
         PrintFormat("Modify #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Pending Order

Trade order to place a pending order. It requires to specify the following 11 fields:

  • action
  • symbol
  • volume
  • price
  • stoplimit
  • sl
  • tp
  • type
  • type_filling
  • type_time
  • expiration

Also it is possible to specify the "magic" and "comment" field values.

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation for placing a pending order:

#property description "Example of placing pending orders"
#property script_show_inputs
#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456                             // MagicNumber of the expert
input ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;   // order type
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Placing pending orders                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
//--- parameters to place a pending order
   request.action   =TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;                             // type of trade operation
   request.symbol   =Symbol();                                         // symbol
   request.volume   =0.1;                                              // volume of 0.1 lot
   request.deviation=2;                                                // allowed deviation from the price
   request.magic    =EXPERT_MAGIC;                                     // MagicNumber of the order
   int offset = 50;                                                    // offset from the current price to place the order, in points
   double price;                                                       // order triggering price
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);                // value of point
   int digits=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);                // number of decimal places (precision)
   //--- checking the type of operation
   if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT;                          // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point;        // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT;                          // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point;         // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                  // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
     {
      request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;                                // order type
      price        =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; // price for opening 
      request.price=NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                      // normalized opening price 
     }
   else if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      request.type     =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;                           // order type
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-offset*point;         // price for opening 
      request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                  // normalized opening price 
     }
   else Alert("This example is only for placing pending orders");   // if not pending order is selected
//--- send the request
   if(!OrderSend(request,result))
      PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());                 // if unable to send the request, output the error code
//--- information about the operation
   PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Modify Pending Order

Trade order to modify the prices of a pending order. It requires to specify the following 7 fields:

  • action
  • order
  • price
  • sl
  • tp
  • type_time
  • expiration

 

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY trade operation for modifying the price levels of pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modification of pending orders                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
   int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders
//--- iterate over all placed pending orders
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      //--- parameters of the order
      ulong  order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);                             // order ticket
      string order_symbol=Symbol();                                      // symbol
      int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(order_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);  // number of decimal places
      ulong  magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);                         // MagicNumber of the order
      double volume=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);                // current volume of the order
      double sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                                // current Stop Loss of the order
      double tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                                // current Take Profit of the order
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE); // type of the order
      int offset = 50;                                                   // offset from the current price to place the order, in points
      double price;                                                      // order triggering price
      double point=SymbolInfoDouble(order_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);          // value of point
      //--- output information about the order
      PrintFormat("#%I64u %s  %s  %.2f  %s  sl: %s  tp: %s  [%I64d]",
                  order_ticket,
                  order_symbol,
                  EnumToString(type),
                  volume,
                  DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits),
                  DoubleToString(sl,digits),
                  DoubleToString(tp,digits),
                  magic);
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches, Stop Loss and Take Profit are not defined
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC && sl==0 && tp==0)
        {
         request.action=TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY;                           // type of trade operation
         request.order = OrderGetTicket(i);                            // order ticket
         request.symbol   =Symbol();                                   // symbol
         request.deviation=5;                                          // allowed deviation from the price
        //--- setting the price level, Take Profit and Stop Loss of the order depending on its type
         if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
           {
            price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)-offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)+offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK)+offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
           {
           price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID)-offset*point; 
            request.tp = NormalizeDouble(price-offset*point,digits);
            request.sl = NormalizeDouble(price+offset*point,digits);
            request.price    =NormalizeDouble(price,digits);                 // normalized opening price
           }
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
Delete Pending Order

Trade order to delete a pending order. It requires to specify the following 2 fields:

  • action
  • order

 

Example of the TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE trade operation for deleting pending orders:

#define EXPERT_MAGIC 123456  // MagicNumber of the expert
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting pending orders                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request
   MqlTradeRequest request={};
   MqlTradeResult  result={};
   int total=OrdersTotal(); // total number of placed pending orders
//--- iterate over all placed pending orders
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      ulong  order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);                   // order ticket
      ulong  magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);               // MagicNumber of the order
      //--- if the MagicNumber matches
      if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC)
        {
         //--- zeroing the request and result values
         ZeroMemory(request);
         ZeroMemory(result);
         //--- setting the operation parameters     
         request.action=TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;                   // type of trade operation
         request.order = order_ticket;                         // order ticket
         //--- send the request
         if(!OrderSend(request,result))
            PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());  // if unable to send the request, output the error code
         //--- information about the operation   
         PrintFormat("retcode=%u  deal=%I64u  order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
